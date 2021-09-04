No one was injured in a single-vehicle plane crash in a hay field near Delta Friday, according to a Delta Police Department press release.
According to the release, Delta police received a report of a plane crash in a hay field near I Road and 1525 Road north of Delta just after noon Friday, and discovered a single engine Skyline Cessna upside-down in a hay field.
The pilot was still on scene and unharmed, according to the release.
The crash occurred as the pilot was trying to return to Delta Blake Field, where they had taken off from about 30 minutes earlier, the release said.
Initial investigation showed the plane was having engine issues before the crash, the release said.
The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.
No fuel was leaking from the aircraft, the release said.
The Delta Police Department, Delta County Sheriff's Office and Delta County EMS responded to the incident.
MOSQUITOES TEST POSITIVE FOR WEST NILE
Mosquitoes found in a trap east of Grand Junction tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Mesa County Health Department said Friday.
The Grand River Mosquito Control District collected the mosquitoes on Aug. 26 and identified the culex species, which can transmit the virus to humans.
This is the first confirmed West Nile activity in Mesa County this year.