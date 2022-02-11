The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a report of a building on fire early Thursday morning near the 600 block of Ninth Street.

A 911 call concerning a commercial building on fire came into the department at 2:44 a.m, the GJFD said in a press release.

The fire department responded quickly with two trucks, two engines, an ambulance and a battalion chief.

The caller described seeing flames and hearing small explosions.

When GJFD personnel arrived, they put water on the fire through available open windows and doors, then moved inside to douse the remaining hotspots, according to the release.

No one was injured, and the building was determined to be vacant, according to the release. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.