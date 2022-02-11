No injuries reported in early morning fire By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 3 The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire on the 600 block of South 9th Street early Thursday morning. MCKENZIE LANGE MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily SentinelThe Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the 600 block of South Ninth Street early Thursday morning. MCKENZIE LANGE The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire on the 600 block of South 9th Street early Thursday morning. MCKENZIE LANGE Facebook Twitter Email Print The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a report of a building on fire early Thursday morning near the 600 block of Ninth Street.A 911 call concerning a commercial building on fire came into the department at 2:44 a.m, the GJFD said in a press release.The fire department responded quickly with two trucks, two engines, an ambulance and a battalion chief.The caller described seeing flames and hearing small explosions.When GJFD personnel arrived, they put water on the fire through available open windows and doors, then moved inside to douse the remaining hotspots, according to the release.No one was injured, and the building was determined to be vacant, according to the release. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Fire Department Department Building Industry Press Release Building Grand Junction Caller Hotspot Telephony Water Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 27° 52° Thu Thursday 52°/27° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:11:15 AM Sunset: 05:45:37 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Fri 14% 22° 50° Fri Friday 50°/22° Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:10:07 AM Sunset: 05:46:47 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: WSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 3% 22° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/22° Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:08:58 AM Sunset: 05:47:57 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 25° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/25° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:07:47 AM Sunset: 05:49:06 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 29° 52° Mon Monday 52°/29° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:06:36 AM Sunset: 05:50:15 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 33° 55° Tue Tuesday 55°/33° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:05:23 AM Sunset: 05:51:24 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 25° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/25° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:04:10 AM Sunset: 05:52:33 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business