A passenger in a motor vehicle who is involved in a road-rage incident is not entitled to insurance injury claims if that passenger leaves the vehicle to confront another motorist, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Such was the case in a 2018 incident involving Mesa County resident Robert Boyle, who was a passenger in a Toyota that was engaged in a road-rage incident with the driver of a Jeep.
A three-judge panel of the appellate court unanimously ruled in a precedent-setting case that because Boyle left the vehicle at a stoplight to confront the driver of the Jeep, he was not “using” that vehicle for the purposes of qualifying for insurance coverage.
What happened was that both the driver of the Toyota and the Jeep, neither of whom were identified, were driving aggressively, cutting each other off and suddenly braking in front of each other, Judge Ted Tow wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Gilbert Roman and Neeti Vasant Pawar.
But when the Toyota stopped at a red light, with the Jeep stopping right behind it, Boyle exited the vehicle.
That prompted the Jeep driver to attempt to make a U-turn, striking Boyle and dragging him for some distance, leaving him with severe injuries, the court wrote.
The Toyota was insured by Bristol West Insurance Co., which denied Boyle’s insurance claim to pay his medical bills. Boyle sued the company, but Mesa County District Chief Judge Brian Flynn summarily dismissed his lawsuit.
“This appeal requires us to decide, apparently for the first time, whether a passenger in a motor vehicle involved in a road rage incident is ‘using’ that vehicle for purposes of under- insurance motorist coverage if he is injured after getting out of the vehicle to confront the driver of the other vehicle,” Tow wrote. “The Toyota was not moving, nor was Boyle in the Toyota when he was injured. The fact that the other vehicle executed a U-turn to leave the area, injuring Boyle in the process, suggests that Boyle, not the Toyota, was blocking the other vehicle from leaving.”
Boyle’s attorneys in the Grand Junction law firm of Killian Davis Richter and Mayle tried to argue that because he had only stepped out of the vehicle briefly and was not far away from it, he should be covered just as a passenger of a vehicle would be entitled to insurance claims for exiting a vehicle to change a tire or render aid in an accident.
But the court said that wasn’t the case here.
“Boyle did not leave the Toyota to render assistance to another injured party. Rather, he stepped out of the Toyota to approach the occupant of the other vehicle involved in a road rage incident,” Tow wrote. “Unlike a flat tire or a car accident victim in need of assistance, a passenger getting out of a vehicle to approach another driver involved in a road rage incident is not inherent to using a vehicle for transportation or a use contemplated by the insurer when issuing the policy.”