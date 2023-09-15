Lucky Me Dispensary, 2648 Patterson Road, is one of two marijuana dispensaries in Grand Junction that will have to wait longer to open after applying for minor changes to the plans they submitted to the City of Grand Junction. Ten dispensaries were approved by the city on March 30, although none of the stores have opened yet.
Sentinel photo
Sentinel photo
None of the 10 marijuana stores that were selected for retail licenses by the City of Grand Junction on March 30 have opened for business.
As of Sept. 1, five stores have been approved through the state of Colorado’s licensing process, which the stores need to complete to get final approval from the city: Golden Rookie at 605 Grand Ave., Grand Junction Greenery at 762 Horizon Dr., The Green Horizon at 739 Horizon Dr. — Unit B, Lucky Me Dispensary at 2648 Patterson Road and Native Roots Grand Junction at 683 Horizon Dr. #110.