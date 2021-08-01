No mask mandates are planned in Mesa County despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releasing recommendations last week saying those in areas with high COVID-19 spread should wear face coverings.
The CDC released guidelines Tuesday saying people in areas with “high” or “substantial” transmission should wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.
Jeff Kuhr, Mesa County Public Health executive director, said Friday that the county will continue its messaging efforts encouraging residents to use best practices regarding COVID-19 spread, including getting vaccinated, wearing masks in indoor settings and practicing proper hygiene, but the county won’t be enacting any type of mandate.
“People can protect themselves at whatever level they choose,” Kuhr said.
According to the CDC, Mesa County is an area with “high” transmission, the highest level of community transmission the CDC measures.
Garfield, Rio Blanco, Moffat, Delta, Montrose, San Miguel, Eagle and Pitkin counties are also considered areas with “high” transmission.
“We’re infecting coworkers, we’re infecting family members, we know this is still widespread,” Kuhr said.
Kuhr said cases are stable, and he can see evidence of a decline over time, with the average number of cases per day about 10 fewer than it was a month ago.
There are 27 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mesa County, Kuhr said, down from more than 40 a while ago, encouraging signs things are improving.
However, Kuhr said he is seeing worrying trends in the demographics of those being hospitalized.
Kuhr said more hospitalizations are among the 40 and over age group, whereas most hospitalizations were previously people in the 50 and over age group.
Three children from Mesa County were hospitalized at Children’s Hospital in July.
Mesa County continues to grapple with the delta variant.
Kuhr said It’s difficult to estimate how many delta cases there really are because not every positive test is sequenced for variants, but it appears the biggest weeks for delta in Grand Junction were in late May and early June.
“We’ve had delta for a long time in Mesa County,” he said.
As more people get vaccinated and infected, Mesa County moves closer to herd immunity, Kuhr said, and could even be moving out of this, although he said he did not want to be premature in his judgments.
The county continues to see incremental improvements in vaccination numbers because of the work by the state and county’s vaccine buses, Kuhr said, and more partners in the community such as doctors have been speaking up and encouraging residents to get vaccinated.
People should talk to their family members about getting vaccinated, Kuhr said.
“We all know someone who has been affected by COVID,” he said.
Kuhr encouraged residents to get vaccinated not just to protect themselves, but to protect people who can’t get vaccinated, like children under 11, or older people who are vaccinated but might become a breakthrough case.
The county has seen some outbreaks in nursing homes caused by unvaccinated staff spreading the virus to vaccinated residents.
“We have plenty of people in the community we’d like to protect,” Kuhr said.