Daily Sentinel readers who have voted in the latest poll at gjsentinel.com would do away with the shifts between standard and Daylight Saving Time, although they can’t quite agree on how to do it.
The vast majority of respondents don’t like the time changes, with 85% voting to stay on the same time year-round. But of those voters, 53% want permanent standard time, while 47% want Daylight Saving Time.
