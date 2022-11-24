There has been no movement in negotiations over the Orchard Mesa Pool since the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County Valley School District 51 ceased negotiations for deferred maintenance to keep the pool open, and heard public comment from pool users.
The 40-year-old pool is funded in a three-way partnership among the city, district and Mesa County. It is currently closed for boiler repairs.
According to D51 Public Information Officer Callie Berkson, there has not been any progress since the status of the negotiations became public, but officials from the three organizations are going to meet to discuss next steps.
The pool is owned by the school district, which also pays for utilities, and managed by the city. The county also helps pay for maintenance.
According to the city, about $2.4 million is needed for deferred maintenance to keep the pool running. The city proposed splitting the costs evenly among the three entities, and the county agreed as a way to divest itself from the pool in the future.
Earlier this month, the city and school district both said they had stepped away from negotiations regarding the future of the pool, with the school district saying they had made their best offer and couldn’t justify spending $800,000 on deferred maintenance for the pool because that would be taking it away from students.
Mayor Anna Stout said the future of the pool is now up to the district.
Both the city and the school district heard public comment last week from pool users urging them to keep the pool, the only public indoor swimming pool in Grand Junction, open. In 2020, an effort to close the pool was stopped after pool users came out in force.
A Colorado Open Records Act request showed negotiations between the city and school district have at times turned fractious.
In a Sept/ 9 email to superintendent Brian Hill, former superintendent Diana Sirko, who retired this summer, wrote, “Paul checked with me today because the city is asking for $69,000 or $39,000 for the Orchard Mesa Pool. I don’t think we agreed to the first amount for sure as we already put in a large amount for the stadium, but wanted to check with you as I know that Ken may be trying to hit you up for this on behalf of the city. That is of course your decision but wanted you to know that I don’t think we agreed to that and will also check with Mel as if we did, we would have asked her to put it in the budget. As you know, it is common for them to say we agreed to things we didn’t.”
The city of Grand Junction did not return a request for comment for this story.