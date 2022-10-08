Mike Springsteel, Highline Lake State Park boat inspector and park ranger, uses a flashlight to look for mussels inside a boat’s motor for invasive mussels before allowing the boat to enter the park in April 2021.
Summertime means fun time at Highline Lake State Park as water enthusiasts have found a cooler outlet during some sweltering summertime temperatures. Forecast for this week calls for temperatures in the high 90s, then dropping at the end of the week.
Despite the alarming discovery of a single zebra mussel at Highline Lake State Park in mid-September, officials say that no additional specimens have been found.
“It’s certainly good news that we haven’t found any more,” said Robert Walters, the park’s invasive species program manager. “Still, it doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t find anything in the future. We’ll be sampling through the rest of fall and pick it up again in the spring to monitor the water for any other mussels.”
Zebra mussels are not native to Colorado, meaning that they act as an invasive species when present in local aquatic ecosystems.
Highline is now listed as suspect for a presence of zebra mussels.
For the next three years, a containment program will be carried out by officials at Highline Lake State Park.
If no additional mussels are found after three years, it will be classified as negative for the presence of zebra mussels.
If more are found, however, park officials will be classified as positive for zebra mussels, at which point a five-year containment program will be put into effect in an effort to mitigate mussel populations in the lake and to prevent them from spreading to other bodies of water throughout the state.
The state park closed its boat ramps at the end of September, meaning that the lake will be closed to motorized boating for the rest of the year.
“When boats are permitted to return in the spring, we’ll be inspecting them before going into the lake and after,” Walters said. “This is done to ensure boats aren’t bringing anything in, but also to make sure they don’t take any mussels out and spread them to other water elsewhere in the state.”
The single zebra mussel was found on Sept. 14 on a substrate. Walters is unsure as to how it got to Highline, though speculates that it had to come out of state, as the nearest population of zebra mussels are in Kansas and South Dakota.
However the mussel got to Mesa County, Walters feels certain that it had to travel a long way.
“The substrates are deployed on the reservoir specifically to detect and monitor for mussels,” Walters said. “Since the discovery, my staff has been out there sampling for additional evidence of mussels and we have found absolutely nothing since that initial single detection. We’ll keep looking, but no news is good news at this point.”