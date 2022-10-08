Despite the alarming discovery of a single zebra mussel at Highline Lake State Park in mid-September, officials say that no additional specimens have been found.

“It’s certainly good news that we haven’t found any more,” said Robert Walters, the park’s invasive species program manager. “Still, it doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t find anything in the future. We’ll be sampling through the rest of fall and pick it up again in the spring to monitor the water for any other mussels.”