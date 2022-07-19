Despite their blustering about alleged malfeasance in the June 2022 primary, neither secretary of state candidate Tina Peters nor U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks submitted the necessary amount of money to pay for a recount of their respective races.
As of close of business on Friday, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office reported that neither had met the deadline to submit the $236,279 needed to pay for those recounts, as is required by law because the results of neither candidates’ races came anywhere close to the one half of 1% threshold needed to spur an automatic recount.
After that threshold, candidates who wish to have a recount are required to pay for it themselves, but there is a timetable for when that can occur.
“To proceed with this recount, section 1-10.5-106 (2) requires you, as the interested party, to deposit with this office $236,297.37 as certified funds sufficient to cover the full estimated cost of the recount no later than tomorrow, July 15th, 2022,” the office told both candidates, who had separately asked for a recount just days before.
“These funds will then be held in escrow to cover the costs of the recount in each county in the event that the recount does not result in amended results, which would fall within the automatic recount range or would reverse the outcome,” the office added. “If we do not receive full payment by tomorrow, July 15th, your request for a recount will be denied and no recount will occur.”
In their letters requesting recounts, both Peters and Hanks wrote that “the will of Colorado voters” was not accurately reflected in the final results because both had won top line on the June ballot during the Colorado Republican Party Assembly in April, and both were polling higher than their competitors.
Both ended up losing their bids by wide margins.
Hanks lost to Joe O’Dea in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate by nearly 65,600 votes, or about 10 percentage points, 54.5% to 45.5%.
Joe O’Dea will now face Michael Bennet in the general election.
Peters barely eked out second place in a three-candidate race, garnering 180,037 votes compared to 175,137 for Mike O’Donnell and 268,614 votes for the winner, Pamela Anderson, who will go on to face Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, in the November election.
During her campaign, Peters often complained that winning candidates are “selected” rather than elected.
In both letters, which are virtually identical, the two candidates also made other claims, such as citing a federal cybersecurity warning issued earlier this year about the potential vulnerability of certain Dominion Voting System machines, none of which are used in Colorado.
That warning, however, said there was no evidence any of the machines in question had been compromised, nor was there any evidence election results were tainted, only that they could be.
The letters also claimed there were “unnatural” patterns of voting, saying that as some counties updated results over several days, the vote margin between candidates remained identical.
“Election results taken from the New York Times feed between June 28, 2022, and July 2, 2022, continuously updated and reported for United States Senate show an unnatural, near-perfect correlation between the respective candidates after the first three updates,” both letters read. “Such a near-identical correlation strongly suggests vote tallies were being artificially controlled.”
Peters lost in 57 of the state’s 64 counties, including in her home county in Mesa and in nearby Garfield County, according to unofficial results.
Hanks lost 26 of the state’s counties — including Mesa and Garfield — but those counties comprised the most populated areas in Colorado, including the entire Denver metropolitan area and El Paso County.