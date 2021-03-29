What do senior- care facilities, Family Health West in Fruita, veterinarians, post office workers, District 51’s Lunch Lizard program for providing summer meals and the Navajo reservation in Arizona all have in common?
All either received masks or the fabrics to make their own masks from Owl’s Nest quilters.
Carol Schneider had owned the Grand Junction-based sewing shop for about five months before the COVID-19 pandemic began last March. At a moment’s notice, a job in which her creativity and passion could flourish together into a living became an obligation to change.
“Me personally, it was quite frightening because I didn’t know what to expect and what was going to happen,” Schneider said. “I had to start furloughing my employees …. Eventually, I was by myself, and then came the orders to shut down. We kind of kept open-ish, in that the doors weren’t open, but I was still able to give people fabric. A lot of people called in for orders, so we were delivering and giving fabric out in the parking lot and mailing fabric.”
Early in the pandemic, masks weren’t widely available, even to those in fields such as health care. Mask ownership was even rarer among the public at large.
For instance, there was 10-year-old Anna Romero of Palisade, who, along with her family, sewed hundreds of masks to be sent around the Grand Valley, the state and, in some instances, other parts of the country.
Schneider saw that need and knew her quilting skills couldn’t go to waste. Not with what was at stake.
“One of the things about crafters is that we’re very giving people,” she said. “The majority of the quilts that we make are given away as gifts. We’re very used to sharing our skills in that way. When there was a need for masks, there was a very small group of ladies, three of whom are here, who just started producing masks. They didn’t even know who we were going to give them to. Then more people added, and we directed our efforts toward offering them to different places.”
Soon, willing recipients of masks began to make themselves clear to those at Owl’s Nest. First, masks were sent to local workers in at-risk positions. Later, as District 51 ramped up its Lunch Lizard program to provide meals to children and families who had been economically impacted by the pandemic, Schneider and Co. provided hundreds of masks, which were handed out along with meals throughout the late spring and summer.
After the Lunch Lizard program wound down at the start of the school year and local demand for masks decreased as they became more readily available for everyone, Schneider turned her focus to the region and the people with whom she once lived approximately a decade ago.
She was the superintendent of the school district on the Navajo reservation in Rock Point, Arizona, for six years. She couldn’t let that connection go unused in the era of COVID.
“After that kind of died down, we went to the the Underdogs,” Schneider said. “The Underdogs are a charitable group out on the Navajo reservation. Their primary purpose is to help spay and neuter stray dogs out there, but they sort of redirected their efforts toward masks and delivering masks …. Everybody is so spread out on the reservation, so the Underdog group decided to get into mask distribution. So we were helping out with them and shipping a lot of our masks down to the Navajo.”
Since then, in a major relief to Schneider and all those involved with Owl’s Nest, mask production and distribution have been sidelined as vaccinations rise and cases, as well as regulations, fall. The quilters began to de-emphasize masks in the fall and ceased making masks this January.
In February, the store received a license to design and distribute fabrics with Colorado Mesa University designs, the first time Maverick fabrics have been publicly available for purchase. The store even hosted a CMU class in the middle of the month in which students got to make some of the items themselves.
A sense of almost-normalcy has returned to Owl’s Nest.
“Everyone gave of themselves so much in that huge burst,” Schneider said. “It’s a relief to go back to normal, but we’ll do it again if we have to. It’s just something that we do. Myself as a shop owner, I donated a lot of the supplies, so we donated tons of fabric to people who could make their masks. It’s nice now that we can kind of get back into our normal creative outlets because we love to do this stuff, and that really did divert all of our attentions.
“I hope we never have to do this again!”