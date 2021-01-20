A plan to expand the bike playground and add a splash pad to the Dos Rios development will not be going forward after the City of Grand Junction was not approved for a Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) grant.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said the city applied through GOCO for a Resilient Communities grant for the project. That grant program is intended to help communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by advancing outdoor recreation, stewardship and land protection projects.
The Grand Junction proposal fit into the program in two ways, Sherbenou said.
During the pandemic, Mesa County saw the highest increase of park use in the state. That included river access and amenities like the Las Colonias River Park. Sherbenou said the proposal would have provided additional area for water recreation while also helping with economic development.
“The project of Dos Rios being so focused on diversifying our economy that having the splash pad be a part and be a central attraction for the Dos Rios development would further our economic development, which obviously is affected by the pandemic,” Sherbenou said.
The round of grant funding the city applied in was very competitive, Sherbenou said. Less than half the projects were funded and the ones that did win grants focused more on stewardship rather than new park buildings.
“I think we had a strong application but it just came down to GOCO focusing more on stewardship projects and also the high demand,” Sherbenou said. “There were a number of grant proposals that were declined.”
With the lack of funding, Sherbenou said the splash pad project will not be going forward in the near future. He said there are no concrete plans, but that the Dos Rios property will be under development for a number of years, so a splash pad could be part of that in the future.
“There’s a lot of development that’s still yet to happen at Dos Rios over the next 10 or 15 years,” Sherbenou said. “So I wouldn’t say that a splash pad would never go in, but I would say the plans as we presented them to GOCO in this most recent application will not be moving forward.”
A splash pad was one of the amenities the community indicated it wanted to see in the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan that the city recently adopted.
Sherbenou said it is possible the city could pursue a splash pad at another location in the future.
Although the city was not successful in obtaining grant funds for this project, it will continue to apply for GOCO funding. This week the City Council will vote to pursue a GOCO grant to help renovate the Blue Heron Boat Ramp.
“GOCO is just really competitive to earn grants and I think that that’s a good thing,” Sherbenou said. “It definitely helps those dollars from the lottery be invested as wisely as possible. Even though we weren’t successful in this effort, we’re certainly going to be going after many more efforts in the future to help bring GOCO dollars to our Parks and Rec system.”