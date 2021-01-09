The Palisade Rim Trail was closed for one day this week due to what Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky said was an unusual call for her office.
At about 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday a woman reported that an unknown man hit her with a rock and attempted to take her keys from her while she was hiking on the trail. She was able to get away with minor injuries and call for help, according to the MCSO.
No suspect was found.
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area extensively on foot, with a K-9 unit, drones and a multi-mission aircraft with inferred equipment, the sheriff’s office reports. Investigators were confident that the suspect is no longer in the area.
The investigation is considered to be ongoing.
The MCSO asks that people remain vigilant while recreating in the community and to take basic safety precautions.
“Have a plan, know where you are going and let someone else know,” Terlecky advised.
She said that way, if for some reason you are overdue, the sheriff’s office will know. Terlecky also recommended to try recreating with a friend if possible.
“You can get injured, there is wildlife out there,” she said.
Carrying a charged cell phone can also be a great way to avoid getting lost, especially for those hiking alone.
“Search and rescue can pinpoint you with your cell phone if it’s charged,” she added.
Those heading out to recreate this time of year should know the kind of weather they are facing and take plenty of food and water and dress appropriately.
“Check the conditions before you go,” Terlecky said.
At trailheads in particular, which are in more remote areas of the county, car break-ins can also be common.
“Car break-ins can be a problem. Trailheads are more secluded and we’ll have the occasional broken window at trailheads,” she said. “Take minimal stuff with you. For me, I don’t take my whole purse with me when I go for a hike. I just take a couple of important things so I don’t leave anything in the car.”
GAS STATION ROBBERY
Dominic Liberato, 37, is accused of aggravated robbery and felony menacing and received a $5,000 bond from the Mesa County Courthouse this week.
Liberato allegedly walked into the Alta Gas Station on Horizon at around 3:30 p.m. and said he needed $30 from the cash register. He showed the clerk a gun in his waistband, took the cash and white in a white sedan, the arrest affidavit said.
The suspect was later found by the Grand Junction Police Department at another gas station and a black handgun was recovered when he was detained, the GJPD reports.
He allegedly told officers that he was trying to get gas money to see his daughter. Officers also found a handwritten robbery note on his person with instructions for the clerk, the GJPD reported.