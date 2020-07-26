Most motorists don’t do it anyway, so it won’t matter to them that the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that they are not required to use turn signals entering or exiting a roundabout.
In a case out of Mesa County, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled that Colorado law dealing with turn signals is clear that whenever a motorist moves left or right from one roadway onto another they are required to signal that turn.
But that same law doesn’t include roundabouts, and other traffic laws that specifically address roundabouts say nothing about the need to signal entering or exiting one, the court said.
Using a case out of Alaska as guidance, the Colorado judges agreed that turn signals in roundabouts are not only impractical, but easily could confuse other motorists.
“For instance, the (Alaska) court explained, while one could view movement into a roundabout as movement right or left upon a roadway — for which a turn signal is required — it was more accurate to view such movements as following a curve in the roadway — for which a turn signal is not required,” Judge Christina Gomez wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Jerry Jones and Craig Welling.
“It seems counter intuitive to require all motorists to activate their right-turn signal when entering a roundabout if they simply wish to drive around the center island and continue in their original direction of travel,” Gomez added, quoting the Alaska case. “Moreover, ‘if a motorist did activate their right-turn signal, this right-turn signal might well confuse other motorists who were already inside the roundabout, or who were waiting to enter the roundabout from a different direction,’ and who ‘might easily suppose that the signaling motorist actually intended to turn right — onto an intersecting road — rather than continuing straight through the roundabout.’”
The court also said that normal law requires motorists to signal a turn at least 100 feet beforehand, something that’s not possible in small roundabouts, dozens of which are scattered around the Grand Valley.
“As a result, signaling for that length of time at a roundabout could be confusing and potentially dangerous,” Gomez wrote.
In 2017, two state lawmakers — then Sen. Kevin Lundberg, R-Berthoud, and Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont — introduced a bill to expressly say that turn signals were not required in roundabouts, for much the same reasons cited in the court’s ruling. That measure died in the Colorado Senate on a bipartisan 18-16 vote.
When that bill was being discussed in a Senate committee, several witnesses said it is rare for law enforcement to issue citations for failing to use a turn signal in a roundabout, preferring instead to issue warnings.
The underlying case that prompted the ruling was against Timothy Robert McBride, who was convicted in 2017 on charges of being in possession of a firearm as a prior convicted offender, for which he was given a two-year sentence, and two traffic counts: failure to signal a turn in a roundabout, and having improper taillights on his car. His original jury acquitted him on an additional charge of being in possession of methamphetamine.
During the trial, McBride argued that the weapon and a bag of methamphetamine actually belonged to a passenger in the vehicle. At the time, his attorneys argued that the two traffic infractions were insufficient to justify probable cause to pull him over, which would have made discovery of the weapon and drugs inadmissible evidence. The court, however, ruled that at least one of them, the improper taillight, was sufficient reason for police to pull him over.
Still, the appeals court overturned his conviction for possession of a weapon for lack of sufficient evident to support it, and then set another legal precedent in ruling that his taillights were supposed to shine only red light.
Those lights had been broken and were covered with red tape, some of which had melted and emitted red and white light.
The court ruled that Colorado law is clear that such lights cannot show any other light except red.
“The statute doesn’t say a tail lamp must shine red, along with any other colors. It only says ‘red,’” Gomez wrote. “If tail lamps had red light mixed with a host of colors, there would no longer be uniformity in tail lamps shining as red. And if a tail lamp shone a lot of white light with a smidge of red but could be perceived as faintly red at a 500-foot distance, that would introduce subjectivity on the part of police.”