Noise from lightning-delayed rock concert sparks complaints By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Oct 6, 2022 A heavy metal concert Sunday at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park caused a stir, with people reporting being able to hear the music all over town.According to Oak View Group Facilities General Manager Maria Rainsdon, who manages Las Colonias Amphitheater, Sunday's storm pushed the sound in directions she hadn't seen before.People reporting being able to hear the Lamb of God concert from as far away as North Avenue and the Redlands.Rainsdon said the concert, which was delayed by lightning and nearly canceled, followed all the venue's normal procedures. "The only thing that was different was the big storm," she said.According to a brochure published by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation regarding traffic noise, wind directions, temperature inversions and rain can all affect how noise travels.How many complaints come in also depends on the type of music being played, Rainsdon said, with non-country music acts generating more complaints."It may not be one's flavor, and it bothers them more," Rainsdon said.Rainsdon said there is no codified city or county ordinance regarding venue noise curfews, but the venue has a noise curfew of 11 p.m., and acts can be fined if they overrun the curfew.Another reason for increased noise could be Las Colonias continuing to bring in bigger acts, Rainsdon said.As Las Colonias does bring in bigger acts, the venue's managers will continue to evaluate its policies so the community isn't affected by noise, Rainsdon said."We live here, we're part of the community as well, and we certainly want to be good neighbors," Rainsdon said."We don't want the sound to go out. We want it to stay in."