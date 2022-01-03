Most of the work on the city of Grand Junction’s sewer replacement on North Avenue has been completed, according to Greg Leblanc, senior assistant to the city manager. But there is still some work left to be done.
That work includes concrete repairs along the edge of the road, which will start Wednesday, weather permitting, as well as three manhole replacements awaiting materials and warranty work when asphalt plants have reopened in the spring.
Some minor storm drain repairs are also planned for January, according to Leblanc, and relocation of irrigation facilities in the medians are planned for early this year.
Repairs on sewer pipes and manholes on North Avenue between First Street and 30 Road were largely completed Dec. 20 and 21.
The repair work is being done in anticipation of an April 2022 Colorado Department of Transportation project on North Avenue.
In addition to the city work, Ute Water is replacing a water line on North Avenue.
Andrea Lopez, external affairs manager for Ute Water, said the project is progressing as planned. The project is expected to be completed in April.
According to the city of Grand Junction, intermittent lane closures and delays can be expected during that project, which runs from 29 Road to the I-70 Business Loop.