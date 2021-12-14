Motorists along North Avenue from First Street to 30 Road can expect traffic delays and lane closures for up to a month.

The sanitary sewer improvement project started Monday night and is scheduled to be completed sometime in January.

Illuminated signs along the route on North Avenue have been alerting motorists of the pending closures.

During the day, motorists can expect up to half-mile-long lane closures to allow crews to work.

A full North Avenue closure is expected tonight between 10th and 12th streets.

On Wednesday and Thursday nights, North Avenue will be shut down between First and Fourth streets.

There will be access to all North Avenue business during the project.

Meanwhile, a road closure continues for the project at 24 Road and G Road, which involves moving a bridge away from 24 Road.

G Road is closed going toward Canyon View Park but remains open to the west with access to Community Hospital.

Access to Canyon View Park can be made only from 24 Road or 24½ Road. The project is expected to be completed in May of next year.

Other projects that are affecting traffic include northbound 12th Street, which is down to one lane because of the Stocker Stadium project.

That project is expected to go on through March 2022.

The large project at First Street and Grand Avenue had a lane shift that removed the temporary roundabout last week.

A winter shutdown is planned for that project starting later this week.