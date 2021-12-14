Traffic shrinks to one lane on North Avenue at Twelfth Street Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. North Avenue will be closed from Tenth Street to Twelfth Street on Tuesday night and from First Street to Fourth Street on Wednesday and Thursday night for the North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project.
Ethan Putney, left, and Aiden Mannlein mark off an area of North Avenue on Monday. The avenue will be closed from 10th Street to 12th Street tonight and from First Street to Fourth Street on Wednesday and Thursday nights for the North Avenue sanitary sewer
Tyler Settle, left, and Chris Mansheim route traffic in and out of Colorado Mesa University from North Avenue Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. North Avenue will be closed from Tenth Street to Twelfth Street on Tuesday night and from First Street to Fourth Street on Wednesday and Thursday night for the North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project.
Barton Glasser
Traffic shrinks to one lane Monday on North Avenue at Twelfth Street in Grand Junction.
improvement project.
Photos by Barton Glasser/ Special to the Sentinel
G Road is closed at 24 Road with the only access to Canyon View Park off 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road.
Dale Shrull/The Daily Sentinel
G Road is closed at 24 Road with the only access to Canyon View Park off 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road.