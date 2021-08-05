Renovations are underway at the HomewardBound of the Grand Valley’s North Avenue shelter and the outside daytime shelter space.
The renovation work began in May of this year and is expected to be complete in time for the winter season. The upgrades are being paid for through an Emergency Solutions Grant.
“Staff and guests are very excited about the updates for our North Avenue location,” HomewardBound Executive Director Greg Moore said. “Twenty-plus years of wear-and-tear have taken their toll so for us to be able to do more than slap a new coat of paint on things will be an empowering way for all of us to develop an improved sense of dignity and ownership in our surroundings.”
This project will improve access to the facility, as well as security through electronic access panels and a renovated lobby area. Updates that have already been made include adjustable privacy walls in the dorm areas and new floors throughout the facility.