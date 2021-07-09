Over the last two decades, potholes and cracks have spread along North Avenue, frustrating drivers and making for an unpleasant trip at times.
But that’s about to change with a plan from the Colorado Department of Transportation to repave the corridor next summer.
The last time North Avenue saw a major resurfacing was back in 2001, CDOT Professional Engineer Kaity Clark said. Since then there has been some maintenance work. However, the road has gotten to the point where repaving from First Street east to Interstate 70-B near 30 Road is needed.
“It’s a resurfacing project with a little bit of extra work added on top,” Clark said. “The resurfacing is a 2-inch mill and fill, HMA (hot mixed asphalt) resurfacing with some various kinds of cross slope optimization stuff to address some of the drainage issues that we have on the corridor.”
Residents haven’t been shy about expressing their frustrations over the busy road’s condition. North Avenue is a frequent topic of comment in the Daily Sentinel’s You Said It reader opinion column.
“Are you missing trips to amusement parks? Grand Junction has a solution! Just drive your car at the speed limit on North Avenue and 29 Road north of Patterson. Your head will hit the roof of your car when you fly over the bumps, and your stomach will feel like it’s bouncing out of your body when you hit the potholes! Keep a tight grip on the steering wheel, however, or your car may be thrown off the road,” one reader recently wrote.
For the city of Grand Junction, the project is welcome news, City Manager Greg Caton said. The city maintains many roads throughout its boundaries, but North Avenue is a state road maintained by CDOT.
“We continue to work with the Colorado Department of Transportation and they’ve made significant investments in our community,” Caton said. “I think this is a good example of how challenging it is to fund transportation maintenance and transportation and roadway expansion. I’m extremely proud of the discipline and the dedication of resources that the city has done for a good number of years.
RECONSTRUCTING MEDIANS
Combined with the resurfacing project is a plan to reconstruct the medians along North Avenue and add some additional traffic controls to the corridor, Clark said.
“There will be some upgrades with regards to having median cover and some rock mulch in some of that area,” Clark said. “Those should be a good little facelift to the project.”
The median work isn’t just cosmetic, though, Clark said. Some intersections will see changes to reduce movements, like left-hand turns across traffic, to improve safety in the corridor. One example, Clark said, is at Eighth Street, which will be reduced from a full movement intersection to a three-quarter movement where a left-hand turn out of Eighth Street would be restricted.
“It’s safety,” Clark said. “There’s a history of broad-side accidents in that area that’s causing us to do these access improvements. It’s encouraged for people, instead of taking a left via Eighth Street you go to Seventh Street and make that movement at a signalized intersection.”
The changes to intersections will be spread throughout the length of North Avenue, but the eastern end will have more of the corrections than the western end, Clark said.
Currently, the plan is to resurface the road and reconstruct the medians beginning in April of 2022 and finishing in October 2022. Clark said CDOT is working to minimize impacts to traffic.
“There will be lane closures and at this point we are proposing to do the work at night to reduce the impacts to the traveling public,” Clark said.
FUTURE PLANS FOR NORTH
While this plan will make North Avenue easier for cars to traverse, the city has long-term plans to make the corridor more bike and pedestrian friendly as well, Public Works Director Trent Prall said. Those plans are included in the city’s capital budget, but planned out in the five- to 10 year range.
“We added significant pedestrian improvements — bike, ped and landscaping improvements — in between 12th Street and 23rd Street (along Lincoln Park),” Prall said. “So we are proposing in our budget, in those out years that are not funded just yet, expansion of that essential concept to the entire corridor from First Street to at least 29 Road and depending on city limits at the time potentially out to 30 Road.”
While North Avenue is a state road, unless CDOT plans to expand the roadway, it would be up to the city to make improvements to the sidewalk area, Prall said. He said much of that corridor needs those kinds of improvements.
“Right now a lot of that infrastructure is very narrow, it may not follow all the ADA requirements and then east of 29 Road there are sections of sidewalk that just aren’t there at all,” Prall said. “They just weren’t constructed originally back in the ‘50s when CDOT put the infrastructure in.”
The city is still a ways out from implementing those plans and would likely seek grants through CDOT to fund a portion of it, Prall said. Any CDOT funding for North Avenue, like next year’s resurfacing, is helpful, Prall said.
“It’s great to see CDOT make investments in this really important corridor,” Prall said.