A Norwood man is facing federal charges of making threats to law enforcement.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado arrested Bryan Randolph Cornwell, 39, and charged him with making threats by means of explosives.
The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office was conducting the investigation along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to the arrest affidavit, Cornwell was contacted during an investigation of a fentanyl overdose. Cornwell was viewed as a person of interest during the investigation, which had resulted in an unattended death of a Norwood woman in February.
During Cornwell’s interaction with the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement observed and reported that Cornwell became increasingly agitated. He then allegedly sent threatening text messages to one of the investigators threatening to “blow up” the Norwood Sheriff’s Office and two other local Norwood businesses, according to a news release from San Miguel Sheriff’s Office.
San Miguel Sheriff Bill Masters said there is no current threat to public safety. “We appreciate the FBI’s swift action to detain Mr. Cornwell on these serious charges.”
Cornwell is a former Telluride Ski Resort patroller and handled explosives under supervision for avalanche control and mitigation, the news release said. According to officials, Cornwell’s job termination was in February 2021, and that he has not had any access to its explosives.
Cornwell was released from the San Miguel County Jail on Monday and then taken into custody by federal agents. He made his appearance in federal court in Grand Junction that day where he was apprised of the charges pending against him. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6.
If convicted, Cornwell faces no more than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.