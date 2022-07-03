Justin Manuppella knew exactly when he was in trouble on the Palisade Plunge. He’d ridden out of the last stand of aspen trees into the desert, and he was out of water with more than 10 miles to go.
“I was like ‘hmm, this isn’t good.’ ”
He was right.
Manuppella is one of the riders to tackle the Grand Valley’s much-ballyhooed new adventure mountain biking trail, which in its first year of operation has generated a handful of search and rescue trips, a dehydration death and a string of warnings that riders should bring more water than they would think and expect less plunging than they’re told.
Stretching more than 30 miles and dropping 6,000 vertical feet, the Plunge is becoming a destination trail for mountain bikers, but those who’ve tackled the trail say that while it might be “one of the most gorgeous places to ride,” it’s not to be taken lightly.
Manuppella lit out with his friend Josh Taft from the Mesa Top Trail Head about 2 in the afternoon, not long before the Palisade Plunge fully opened to the public last July.
The pair, with Taft on a Yeti and Manuppella on a Diamondback Release 29, are advanced riders who work at Colorado Electric Bikes in Grand Junction.
They had about 5.5 liters of water between them for the 31.6-mile singletrack portion of the ride, expecting a relatively low-impact and mostly downhill route.
The trail really has three segments, according to Scott Winans, a partner in Rapid Creek Cycles in Palisade and former president of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association, who served as the association’s main liaison on the project.
The trail includes 6,000 feet of descent and 1,700 feet of climbing.
On the Mesa Top section, which starts at a little more than 10,700 feet above sea level, the trail weaves its way through forests atop Grand Mesa.
“That’s very much rolling, low-tech riding experience up on the top of the mesa,” Winans said.
That 11-mile stretch descends only moderately through the forest to Shirttail Point, which overlooks the mesa’s rim.
The portion from Shirttail Point to Lands End Road is the only part of the Plunge to tie into historic trails, Winans said. It includes one of the signature downhill parts of the Plunge, “Otto’s Wall,” named for the late prolific trail builder John Otto.
That section travels through a mix of aspen groves and boulder fields.
“It’s kind of a mix of techy and grunty riding,” Winans said.
That 3.5-mile section ties into parts of a trail originally built by Otto and includes a number of exposed and perilous-looking switchbacks, Winans said.
Winans recommends those doing the Plunge for the first time start here instead of doing the whole thing.
“The commitment that you’re making, we want people to know the character of the trail is fairly demanding,” Winans said.
This is the point where the “plunge” portion of the Palisade Plunge is supposed to start. It was still under construction when Taft and Manuppella rode it, though, so they went around using Lands End Road.
What experts and those who have ridden the Palisade Plunge, including Taft and Manuppella, want you to know is it’s not a plunge.
“This is not simply a descending trail, not by any means,” Winans said. “It’s really a backcountry epic.”
Winans, who has hiked and ridden the Plunge many times, said what has stood out to him is the backcountry nature of the trail. He noted the character of the trail changes dramatically as you go along.
“Looking back on it, you look at the Grand Mesa, and it’s not a straight downhill, there’s quite obviously going to be climbing sections, but you know you’re excited, like, ‘yeah the plunge is open, and we’re gonna go ride it!’ ” Manuppella said.
“I think the conversation that we had beforehand was, ‘it’s 2 o’clock, 30 miles, I think we’re going to be doing like an average of like 12-15 miles an hour,’ but you’re much slower,” he said.
“That’s really the big thing, it’s a long ride, and I mean there are some spots that are plungy, but I don’t know if I would call it a plunge,” Taft said.
Taft and Manuppella researched the trail in a way that many mountain bikers do: on Youtube. They found the videos focused on the downhill parts of the trail and minimized or excluded the climbing and sidehilling.
“What do Youtubers do? They just show the fun stuff, they show the downhills,” Taft said. “It needs to be better represented for what it is.”
“I think had we known better what was coming on that part, maybe we would have prepared a little better,” Taft said.
The Plunge was also sold as a downhill trail by some of the organizations responsible for creating it.
“Once completed, the Palisade Plunge will be everything its name implies. 32 miles of singletrack trail that drops a hair-raising 6,000 feet,” reads the copy describing the Plunge on Great Outdoors Colorado’s website. GOCO invested $1.9 million in constructing the Plunge.
Organizations including the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Mesa County, Bureau of Land Management, city of Grand Junction and Town of Palisade came together to make the trail a possibility.
“It’s been a long process,” Winans said.
The economic benefits of the trail have been felt not just by companies operating shuttles for riders, but by hotels, restaurants and other businesses that travelers may have to utilize when they’re here.
Interest in the Plunge has been great, Winans said, with Rapid Creek alone fielding “hundreds and hundreds” of calls about the trail.
“The Plunge was really considered something that supplements and complements our existing trail network,” he said.
Taft and Manuppella started down “phase one,” the final 16.6-mile stretch of the trail from Lands End Road down to the trail head near the Palisade Rim parking lot, which opened in May 2021.
The trail alternates between traversing and descending, Winans said, starting with a big descent and passing through Whitewater Creek into warmer, sparser environments, as well as some slickrock sections, technical sections, substantial descents and moderate climbs.
“At the very beginning, right after Lands End Road on phase one, there’s some really nice actual downhill, like it’s fast, it’s flowy, there’s some features that they built, and it does seem like the trail builders knew what they were doing and built some cool stuff,” Manuppella said.
“Phase one is a lot of downhill, and it starts downhill, but then you’re going back up again, so we were not expecting there to be that much climbing,” Taft said.
They also weren’t expecting the amount of sand they encountered.
“The entire trail was a sandpit, so it was 18 miles of sandpit,” Manuppella said.
That climbing and sand become more difficult to navigate when you run out of water.
“I ran out around mile marker 20, which is right when you get to the top of the desert section right above Palisade, and that turns into kind of a rock slickrock section, then a windy switchback section down the sandy cliffside,” Manuppella said.
“Everyone I’ve encountered on that trail has run out of their water, most often halfway or two-thirds of the way,” said Rich Acree, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue coordinator.
Acree said he has interviewed about 50 people who have done the trail in the course of creating a plan for search and rescue to approach the trail. Search and rescue members have also spent hundreds of hours hiking, biking and researching it.
Winans recommends riders bring more water than they think they should or typically carry.
The Sheriff’s Office recommends at least 10 liters of water per person and electrolyte replenishment on the Plunge. Acree said he has seen people who have taken up to 7 liters of water showing signs of dehydration on the trail.
“Water conservation is definitely kind of a good idea,” Taft said.
Taft and Manuppella had one last small water bottle they shared just to keep their mouths wet, stopping every 2-3 miles to share a quick squirt and kept going over the last stretch of the trail.
“I think that’s what saved us,” Taft said.
Both riders noted there are not many water sources along the second half of the trail, so discerning riders will want to bring some kind of camping water filter and top off if and when possible.
With no water and not knowing about any bailout points, they had to press on.
There is one bailout spot near the mid-20s in terms of trail mileage, using the Cottonwood Creek drainage, Winans said. It comes before the main descent and provides a dirt road option riders can take instead. The trail working group is working on signage for that.
“I would have voted to take it,” Manuppella said.
Working against riders at this point is the trail gets more difficult, and more dangerous, the farther you go.
The trail “absolutely” gets harder the farther you go, Manuppella said, with the switchbacks above the Palisade section what he considered the most difficult, particularly maintaining control in loose trail bed.
“If you lose control on the switchbacks, you’re probably going to get really hurt because it’s really steep and really far along the side of the mountain, and with the entire thing being sand, losing control is probably fairly easy,” Manuppella said. ”If you have no energy and water, those kind of saddles there, you go about 300 feet per switchback, down some and up some, if you’re out of energy it can even be difficult to walk your bike.”
”You’ve ridden that far, and so you’re already exhausted,” Taft said. “And then the next thing you know it’s like the spot that supposed to be probably moreso the plunge than the plunge itself gives you a decent amount of climbing and so you’re exhausted.”
They pretty much hiked down the switchbacks, occasionally getting on to roll down sections a little bit quicker.
“There are some really awesome downhills, and I guess if we weren’t so tired it would have been more doable, but at that point, after 15 miles on the Mesa Top, pedaling, you know, and if you drink up a lot of your water at that point, that would probably be the point you want to conserve water for,” Taft said.
At that point, well past the pair’s expected return time, Manuppella’s worried mom called him. He told her they were almost done and could see Palisade. They still had about 5 miles left.
“Right as soon as I got off the phone, I was getting pretty severely dehydrated and I was starting to vomit,” Manuppella said. “So I was in a less than stellar mood.”
“It was like ‘hi mom, we’re OK, HOOGH,’ ” Taft said, pantomiming his friend’s hillside retching. “Of course, everything afterwards was interesting, too.”
It was right around this spot of the trail, with approximately 5 miles left, that a Colorado Springs man died of dehydration last month.
Jeffrey Higgins, 52, died of heat exposure on the Plunge in June. He was found around mile 28 of the trail having run out of water on a 102-degree day. The riders who found him had also run out of water.
Winans said a group is working with Higgins’s family to improve safety.
Higgins’s wife intends to run the rest of the trail at some point, to finish it for him.
So far, Acree said, search and rescue has made seven to eight rescues on the Plunge, which are difficult because of the trail’s lack of easy access for vehicles and side by sides.
Most rescues happen because of dehydration, minor injuries and other medical issues, Acree said, but can also be for mechanical malfunctions.
It can take a long time to reach people on the trail because of access and the fact that most local fire departments are not set up for this type of search and rescue operation, Acree said.
“You’re at your own risk, at your own peril,” Acree said. “You really are.”
NEAR DARK
“One thing that may have helped us is we started later so, when we were in the desert, the sun was starting to set, so it was getting cooler as we went down,” Taft said.
“But then it got dark. Riding fast was not an option without lights.”
The final part of the trail is a descent from a canyon. Dehydrated and exhausted, the pair made it down the last part about 11 p.m., mostly hiking and using what moonlight was available. They had expected to be back by 6.
“We got fairly lucky, it wasn’t quite a full moon, but it was a pretty big moon, so we at least had slight visibility,” Manuppella said.
Not that they had the energy to ride much of it if it was still light out.
“It was like, yeah we’re done with this,” Taft said. “I’m ready to go home.”
”I wouldn’t have been able to hop a curb or anything at that point,” Manuppella said.
Right after getting off the trail, Manuppella bought some Gatorade at a gas station.
“To this day I have never eaten or drank anything that delicious in my entire life,” he said.
“Or puked it up immediately after,” Taft added.
Manuppella’s dehydration at that point was so acute he started experiencing muscle spasms through his whole body, which were painful even for a rider who has experienced his share of discomfort.
“I do feel like I got pretty hurt on the trail, physically,” he said. “I already said that I broke my back, but that level of dehydration is the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life.”
The spasms started about an hour after they got off the trail, and lasted for four hours, Manuppella said. His mom took him to the emergency room.
“If that would have happened on the trail, I probably would have died,” Manuppella said.
Taft, meanwhile, didn’t start getting muscle cramps until he tried going to sleep. He compared it to something in “Stranger Things” contorting itself.
TAKEAWAYS
Both Taft and Manuppella said they would ride the Palisade Plunge again, but with some adjustments.
“I thought it was fun and worth doing it again,” Taft says. “I mean, at first it was kind of a ‘never, ever again.’ ”
Both said if they were to do the trail again, they would start at Shirttail Point or Lands End Road, shortening the ride considerably.
“For funsies, I would definitely do phase one again, just by itself .... If I wanted to push my limits again, I would definitely do the whole trail, I think I would do better with water conservation on the Mesa Top, and then I would still probably bring a gravity filter or something,” Taft said.
“If I was going to do it again, I would just do from Lands End down,” Manupella said. “I feel like I could ride that trail with my ability.”
Taft said he has talked to people who rode it after them who are more active riders and they didn’t have any issues.
“I think the biggest issue was misrepresentation from the start, and that gives a lot of people this idea, like it’s downhill, you’re not going to work as hard, you don’t need to bring as much water, something like that,” Taft said.
Winans said he always recommends researching the distance and trail character, starting early, carrying basic responsibility items such as tools and first aid supplies and bringing enough water.
The Sheriff’s Office recommends starting the Plunge by 9 a.m. Winans said he recommends riders start by 8:30 or 9 a.m.
Taft and Manuppella advise would-be riders to be aware of the particular hazards on the Plunge, such as elevation, heat, exposure, trail character, remoteness, trail length and difficulty.
“It’s a really tough challenge for the average rider. Labeling the trail as experts only is good,” Manuppella said.”
“If you’re an expert downhiller, you can ride a lot of downhill trails, but you would struggle on that even if you were an awesome downhill rider,” Taft said.
“Here’s the takeaway: even if you consider yourself a strong rider, research the trail and train more,” Manuppella said.
“The trail is awesome, but it’s incredibly dangerous,” he said.
Working nearby as the two recount their adventure is Colorado Electric Bikes mechanic Kyle Manuppella, Justin’s brother, who spent a few years building trails on the mesa. Kyle plans to try the Plunge this summer, with the benefit of his coworkers having already learned some hard lessons for him.
“I definitely want to ride it,” Kyle said. “Just for the views and to test my overall abilities.”