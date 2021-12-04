A promised hand count of ballots cast in the fall election is complete, and while county officials are pleased it didn’t take as long as expected, some ballot counters aren’t.
Initially, former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who was tapped to oversee the elections after Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and her deputy were barred from conducting them, estimated it could take up to three weeks to do.
But because of changes he made in how the hand count was conducted, that process only took about a week.
“I was trying to have some cushion to get it done,” Williams said.
Still, the quickness in getting it all done surprised some hand counters, some of whom said they had expected to work — and get paid — for the full three weeks.
“About 100 of us were recruited under the pretense that was defined specifically that you must be available for three weeks through Dec. 17,” said Ken Struchalski, one of those counters. “Well, I’m calling you unemployed. Some people said they bought Christmas gifts, and another lady bought $100 worth in tires thinking she’d get reimbursed. People said they canceled medical appointments, and now can’t get them until probably until Spring of 2022.”
The hand counters, who were paid $12.32 an hour to do the job, had expected to earn about $1,480 for those three weeks.
Instead, they only will be paid for 40 hours of work — even though they got the work done in less time than that — for $492.
Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, who was helping Williams oversee the election, including the hand count, said the email sent to those who were hired were told specifically that it could take up to three weeks, and not that it would be three weeks.
“Most people ended up working about 24 hours, but will be paid for 40,” Reiner said. “We are so excited that this project took less time than expected, and are so very thankful for those that did sign on for the long haul if that became necessary. We realize that people made arrangements to work for us, and we want to be as fair as possible.”
In that time, 47 two-person teams tabulated 523,988 votes in individual races, either for District 51 School Board candidates or local and state ballot measures.
While some tabulations were spot on compared to machine tabulators, others were slightly off, adding or subtracting votes in some of the races.
The Mesa County 1B measure for example, which took the county out from under certain telecommunications laws, earned 13 more No votes and two more Yes votes, while the vote count for D51 school board candidate Andrea Haitz came up nine votes short of her official tally.
The hand count doesn’t alter the tally for the official vote because it was only done as a way to assure voters the Dominion Voting System machines the county uses are accurate. None of the differences were anywhere close to altering the outcome.
Williams said any difference between that machine tally and the hand count are due to some ballots that voter intent had to be determined, primarily because a ballot wasn’t filled out properly, which is decided by the two-person election judge teams of differing political parties.
“There are variations in adjudication when there are ambiguous marks (on ballots),” Williams said. “For example, voter marks outside the target area, the circle, can’t be reviewed by the (computer) system. A hand count — or a hand review, which occurs in a mandatory recount — captures these marks.”
Williams said some errors were detected in some hand counts, but they were too minor to call for special re-evaluations.