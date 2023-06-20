Last year, Powderhorn Mountain resort’s bike park opened the weekend of June 19-20 and was full of downhill mountain bike enthusiasts enjoying fast trips down one of the singletrack trails. This year, thanks to a heavy snowfall winter, the resort has a tentative opening for the bike park to be after the Fourth of July.
This past winter was a delightful one for lovers of snow and mountainside recreation on the Grand Mesa, as the skies unloaded a higher dose of powder than usual across Colorado’s landscape.
Such an unexpected increase in snowfall from years past was widely welcomed for its impact on the state’s rivers and reservoirs. It was also welcomed by ski resorts such as Powderhorn Mountain Resort, which had a longer and busier season than in years past.