The November 2021 is moving closer to becoming official.
Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, who is overseeing the elections with former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, forwarded an email from Williams updating the election results.
“We completed processing 240 additional ballots, including 231 cures and 9 UOCAVA (Uniformed And Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act),” he said in the email.
He also said that no additional ballots need to be processed.
The cures are ballots that needed to be verified. Those included five “ID required,” 12 with “No signature” and 214 with a “Signature discrepancy.”
Williams also said the “forensic risk limiting audit begins Monday.”
When the audit is complete there will be a final canvas and the final official results will be certified by Nov. 24.
In the hotly contested Mesa County Valley School District school board race, where the seven candidates collectively raised more than $125,000 for their respective campaign, the winning margins remain at more than 5,000 to just over 1,000 votes.
In the District C race, Andrea Haitz’s tally is 22,377 to 21,036 for Trish Mahre. Austin DeWitt received 4,034 votes.
Will Jones, the winner in District D, received 24,521 votes to 22,181 votes for Nick Allan.
In District E, Angela Lema received 25,973 votes to defeat David Combs, who received 20,850.
In the School District 51 school bond issue, ballot measure 4B passed easily. There were 32,977 votes in favor and 17,787 against.