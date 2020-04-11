With spring weather finally here and the stay-at-home order still in place many people are turning to gardening as a comforting and practical way to be outside in their own backyard.
To help gardeners during the current coronavirus crisis local nurseries have remained open to provide the seeds and plants for the coming season.
“I think a lot of people are relieved to just have something to occupy their minds with,” Mount Garfield Greenhouse owner Bre Fiihr said. “We’ve had a ton of people come in in the last couple days and they’re just like, ‘We’re just so thankful that you’re open.’”
Owner of Bookcliff Gardens Steph Griggs said being outside and working with plants is critical for many people’s mental health. During a time of high stress, she said her customers have been happy to be able to just walk through the greenhouses.
“We’re seeing a lot of people confined to their houses, so they’re working in their yards and they’re planting gardens,” Griggs said. “The vegetables and the seeds are flying off the shelves.”
Both businesses are taking steps to protect their customers and employees by providing curbside pick up and having workers in masks. Griggs said they’ve been running an outdoor register and Fiihr said her business is constantly disinfecting surfaces.
“It can be stressful,” Fiihr said. “You worry. Mostly we worry about the safety of our employees and the safety of our customers and making sure everybody stays healthy.”
Both Fiihr and Griggs are new owners of their respective businesses and they said owning a small business during the current crisis has been difficult. However, they are thankful to be able to remain open.
“My husband and I keep telling each other that we’re just so fortunate to be able to remain open,” Griggs said. “We’re just working hard every day. We know we don’t have any control over what is happening, so we’re just concentrating on making sure our employees are happy and not too overworked.”
While the current situation feels unprecedented, both businesses have seen an old idea re-emerge during this crisis with people planting “Victory Gardens.” These were vegetable gardens planted during World War II to help with the war effort. People are now planting them as they see grocery store shelves go bare. Both owners said they’ve seen increased sales of seeds and even early spring vegetables.
“I think with the panic shopping that we saw in the grocery stores it hit home with anybody who had a grandmother who came from the Great Depression,” Fiihr said. “She always had pickles or she always had something frozen.”
For people new to gardening, but who might be interested in growing their own victory gardens to provide some food for their families, Griggs recommended starting slowly and reaching out to your local nursery for help.
“You can have a pretty small garden or even a container garden and produce quite a bit of food — lettuce and tomatoes and peppers and all that,” Griggs said. “It’s all about getting the right soil and watering.”
Fiihr said the current crisis has shown how important gardening can be. She said with the increased focus on small scale food growing, having a local nursery that can help is more important than ever.
“We’ve kind of adopted a slogan in the last two years — let’s get growing,” Fiihr said. “For us that’s more than just about growing trees and shrubs and vegetables. It’s really about making gardeners the best gardeners they can be. I think this year is the most important year we may ever see in our career. We’re going to adopt that slogan wholeheartedly. We’re really here to help people grow.”