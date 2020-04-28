Life goes on even with the conoranvirus COVID-19 outbreak, and Mesa County Public Health’s Nurse Family Partnership, a program designed to assist first-time mothers, has found success using telemedicine to help its clients during this historic pandemic.
The program has incorporated remote contact with its clients in the past, Nurse Family Partnership Supervisor Erin Andrews said, but transitioned to 100% telemedicine during Colorado’s stay-at-home order.
“Typically we meet in the home person-to-person with the client, but we also have always used other means to access them when they are unavailable or unwilling to meet in person,” Andrews said. “So telehealth is not something that is new to us. It’s just new that we’re using it as our only means of communication.”
As the 10 nurses who are part of this program shifted to all remote work, using text messages, video conferencing and phone calls, Andrews said she expected to see their clients disengage somewhat. However, in March the response was the opposite with individual contacts increasing about 20%.
“Surprisingly they have been really open,” Andrews said. “Primarily we work with younger women. So they’re very used to being on their phones using facetime, texting. So it’s already a comfortable means of communication for them.”
Mesa County’s Nurse Family Partnership, which is part of a national nonprofit that provides support for low-income women from their first pregnancy through their child’s second birthday, serves more than 170 families. Andrews said the current period of uncertainty surrounding the virus and the resulting economic impacts may be why contacts increased.
“I think one of the main reasons is our clients have had a lot of significant changes in a short amount of time they need additional support with,” Andrews said. “That’s everything from accessing help with financial needs to mental health support.”
While much has changed during this pandemic, Andrews said new pregnancies are continuing and her program remains open to referrals for new clients in need of their help.
“We realize that women are continuing to get pregnant and need our services,” Andrews said. “Our referrals have been really steady still.”
One of the main challenges for the program’s nurses is their frustration in not being able to provide support in person, Andrews said, in order to protect their clients’ health. While the new system has been working, Andrews said both the nurses and clients want to have in-person contact available again.
“We take a lot of time to create relationships with these women and so they have come to trust us,” Andrews said. “I think they are also just waiting for the time we can meet in person again and realize it’s sort of just a means to an end right now.”
For now, telemedicine services will remain in place, Andrews said, and until in-person visits can resume, the nurses are focused on utilizing their remote capabilities to make the most of their contacts.
“I think this has really opened the nurses’ eyes to how we can use telemedicine in a new way and it’s not just patching things together until the next time we can meet in person,” Andrews said. “That it can really be a full and complete interaction in and of itself.”