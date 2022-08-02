The Grand Valley experienced a hotter, wetter July than usual, according to the National Weather Service.
A hotter, wetter Aug- ust also is more likely than the alternative.
The Grand Valley experienced a hotter, wetter July than usual, according to the National Weather Service.
A hotter, wetter Aug- ust also is more likely than the alternative.
Grand Junction meteorologist Dan Cuevas said Grand Junction averaged 81.3 degrees for the month of July, 2.1 degrees hotter than usual.
The heat included nine days in which temperatures hit 100 degrees, he said. Six of those came in a one-week stretch from July 16-23.
As far as precipitation goes, Grand Junction received 0.93 inch of rain in July, 0.34 inch more than normal.
“Most of that fell with that one big storm we had on the 15th,” Cuevas said.
That storm accounted for 0.72 inch, a record for precipitation on July 15.
The coming weeks should bring weather similar to right now, Cuevas said, with the chances of August’s temperatures being higher than normal.
The monsoon pattern should stick around for a few more weeks, Cuevas said.
“We’ll continue to have the warm, hot, muggy conditions,” he said.
The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of western Colorado and eastern Utah, including the Grand Valley, for thunderstorm activity.
Thunderstorms are expected to lessen later in the week, according to the weather service.
Those storms will be accompanied by temperatures in the mid-90s and lows in the upper 60s.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:15:40 AM
Sunset: 08:24:19 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: S @ 14 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
A few clouds. Low 69F. W winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:16:34 AM
Sunset: 08:23:15 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:17:27 AM
Sunset: 08:22:10 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 06:18:21 AM
Sunset: 08:21:04 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise: 06:19:15 AM
Sunset: 08:19:56 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 06:20:09 AM
Sunset: 08:18:47 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:21:04 AM
Sunset: 08:17:37 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.