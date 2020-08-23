This August has been one of the hottest on record in the Grand Valley. At the same time, it’s also been shielded from even hotter conditions.
According to Grand Junction’s National Weather Service office, four dates this month have been their hottest recorded yet. Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 both saw new highs. More recently, Thursday saw a new record for Aug. 20, as the temperature soared to 100 degrees, breaking the previous record of 99.
On Saturday, Grand Junction reached a high of 99 degrees, breaking the Aug. 22 record of 98 set in 2009.
However, the Pine Gulch Fire north of the valley has created a layer of smoke covering much of the region. That layer of smoke acts as an insulator, actually keeping temperatures down.
“For example, for the days when we didn’t hit record highs this week, I think a couple of those were probably due to the fact that we had the fire with the smoke over the top of the city,” said Weather Service meteorologist Scott Stearns. “One of the things is that the atmosphere is so dry, especially the lower atmosphere, and the drier the atmosphere is, the more fluctuation in temperature we see. In other words, the higher the temperature in the daytime gets and the lower the nighttime temperature gets. What happens is the moisture that’s usually in the air here, it’s kind of like an insulator. It takes more energy to heat up or cool down that air.”
The lack of humidity on the Western Slope has been a key contributor to the Pine Gulch Fire, as well as the Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs.
Those hoping for rain anytime soon could see their hopes realized in the middle of this week if weather patterns surrounding Colorado converge properly.
However, Stearns’ confidence in rain arriving is low.
The problem, Stearns says, is that the high-pressure system is west of Colorado. That means the odds of rain are slim, although he still believes there is a chance.
“That moisture is being sucked in on the west side, generally going over California, the Great Basin, central Utah and finally over to us,” Stearns said. “The thing is, the models said we should’ve been getting precipitation (Thursday) about a week ago or so. Even though precipitation is on the horizon and the models are showing that, they haven’t really come through lately because we’re so dry that it’s hard to get that moisture that’s taking a 700-mile trip to get all the way over to us.”