The National Weather Service Grand Junction office spent this week informing residents how to prepare for winter as part of Colorado Winter Weather Awareness Week.
There isn’t any winter weather on the horizon for the lower elevations, according to forecaster Kris Sanders, but the higher elevations could see some snow from a system expected to come through late Monday.
That system could bring rain and high winds to the valley, and a system passing through today and tonight could do the same, Sanders said.
In light of the changing seasons, the weather service office published videos teaching folks how to prepare for winter travel, understand winter weather information, deal with high winds, understand wind chill and understand avalanche safety.
In one video, forecaster Megan Stackhouse urged people to prepare vehicles for winter travel, pack adequate survival gear and stay informed of weather and road conditions.
The safest way to travel in bad conditions is not traveling, Stackhouse said.
Stackhouse also discussed high winds, saying they can reduce visibility when traveling, bring down trees and power lines, and can lead to dangerous wind chill temperatures.
Meteorologist Brianna Bealo also discussed wind chill in a video, explaining that windchill can lead to frostbite or hypothermia.
The NWS issues wind chill watches, advisories and warnings when cold temperatures and wind could combine, Bealo said.
Entering the colder seasons, weather service officials noted the importance of understanding the various weather warnings associated with this time of year.
Forecaster Tom Renwick explained a winter weather advisory, which is when potentially dangerous winter weather is forecast to occur within the next 12 to 36 hours, or is already occurring, and travel difficulties are expected.
Renwick also explained winter storm warnings are issued when dangerous winter weather is expected or occurring and considerable travel problems are expected, as well as potential damage to life or property.
A winter weather watch is issued when the NWS thinks there might be a good chance of a storm, but isn’t completely certain, Renwick said.
The amount of snow that triggers an advisory or watch is different in the mountains than n valleys, Renwick said.
In the mountains, Colorado experiences thousands of avalanches each year, meteorologist Matthew Aleksa said.
People can stay safe from avalanches by checking weather forecasts before heading into the mountains, traveling with groups, crossing slopes one at a time, carrying avalanche rescue gear, and waiting 36 hours after a snowstorm to travel into the mountains.
The Grand Junction Public Works Department published a guide to avoiding frozen pipes to its website. Tips include closing garage doors, opening cabinet doors below sinks, letting a faucet drip, installing heat tape and insulation around exposed plumbing, identifying the main shut-off valve and making sure all heating and plumbing is working properly.