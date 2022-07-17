People who have worked hard over the past few months advocating for voters to choose less extreme candidates in the primary elections, regardless of political affiliation, are thanking voters for doing just that.
As a result, voters will have a better field of candidates to choose from come November, races that could turn the state into one that’s a little more purple, and offer a more reasoned voice in the direction the state should go, they said.
Part of that was achieved by people such as former Colorado Republican Party Chairman Dick Wadhams and a local effort known as Restore the Balance, a grassroots group that has been advocating for less extremism in candidates. Both were outspoken in trying to discourage voters from backing extremists in the hopes of advancing a less vitriolic slate of candidates.
“How do you bridge the divide enough to talk to people so that they hear that kind of a message?” asked Tim Sarmo, co-founder of a nonprofit Mesa County group whose aim is to educate the public about the dangers of political extremism and why voters should reject it.
“There are some people who are never going to hear that message, and they’re never going to understand it,” he added. “We recognize that, but I think there’s an opportunity in a general election to engage people at least to go to the ballot box, become better informed and cast a vote for reasonable, thoughtful, experienced, capable candidates, regardless of political party.”
On the Republican side, locally and statewide, voters rejected candidates in the June primary who are big believers in unproven and oft-debunked conspiracy theories that something is amiss with the state’s voting system.
All that despite numerous polls nationally showing that a large percentage of Republican voters have doubts about the nation’s election system, including many who believe the 2020 race was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Some of those losing candidates continue to believe that, rather than accepting the outcome of the races. As a result, they are challenging those results, saying that irregularities must have occurred.
The only evidence they offer to support that view, however, is the fact that they lost, according to letters sent to state election officials from two failed candidates, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks, who both have asked for recounts.
On the Democratic side, the winning candidates had pushed a more central message during the primaries, even in races where they have an uphill battle to be victorious in the general election, such as Aspen resident Adam Frisch, who now is the party’s nominee to challenge heavily favored U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Silt Republican.
As a wealthy, white resident of an expensive mountain town, Frisch said he knows he’s going to be a hard sell to Latino voters in Pueblo and the San Luis Valley, but is hoping his centrist views and anti-Boebert rhetoric will win them over.
He’s pleased that Boebert’s primary challenger, state Sen. Don Coram of Montrose, managed to garner about 35% in the June primary.
“I’ve said for a long time that I think 30 to 40% of the Republican voters are willing to listen to an alternative to this loud and embarrassing incumbent,” Frisch said. “I had lunch with Don a couple months ago and said, ‘Your challenge is to get 51% of the Republican base.’ I only need to get 8, 9, 10, 11% of it.”
Wadhams, who has a decades-long career in running campaigns for Republicans, and winning races many didn’t expect those candidates would, has spent the past several months writing and publicly speaking about the need for GOP voters to choose more winnable candidates, such as Joe O’Dea for U.S. Senate, Heidi Ganahl for governor and Pamela Anderson for secretary of state.
In so doing, those voters soundly rejected such candidates as Peters, who barely eked out a second-place finish for secretary of state; Hanks, who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, riots in Washington, D.C., and has pushed election fraud theories right alongside Peters; and Greg Lopez, a former Parker mayor who said he would pardon Peters if he became governor.
Now that those GOP voters have made their picks, Wadhams said his party is better poised to reverse its sweeping losses from four years ago, when Democrats won all statewide races and both chambers of the Legislature, the first time that’s happened since the 1930s.
“We went from the possibility of a disastrous slate of candidates, who would have taken the entire party down, to one of the most outstanding slate of candidates we’ve had in a long time,” Wadhams said.
Still, Wadhams thinks some of those candidates will have a tougher time of winning their races, but none are likely to pull down the others, he said.
As a result, he’s hopeful that, at the very least, the four statewide offices and the two chambers in the Colorado Legislature won’t continue to all be under one-party rule.
“Not to take anything away from Heidi Ganahl, Colorado voters have not unseated an incumbent governor in over 50 years,” said Wadhams, who was the brains behind the campaign that got the only Republican governor elected in Colorado in the past half century. “But this is the key, though. Unlike Dan Maes from 12 years ago, Heidi Ganahl will be an asset to the ticket.”
During the 2010 gubernatorial race, Maes narrowly defeated now Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis in the GOP primary, an outcome that caused former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo to join the American Constitution Party, splitting the conservative ticket and giving now U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper an easy win in his first term as governor.
Maes had the backing of “tea party” voters, an ultra-conservative movement at the time that favored far-right candidates.
Wadhams said today’s GOP candidates are far more salt-of-the-earth.
O’Dea is a former construction company owner who comes across as an average blue-collar guy, he said. Lang Sais, who is running to replace Colorado Treasurer Dave Young, a Democrat, is a veteran Marine fighter pilot. State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer stands a strong chance of taking the state’s newest congressional district. Doing so would give Colorado a 4-4 split in its congressional delegation.
“The whole discussion around the U.S. Senate race has changed from just a month ago,” Wadhams said. “Colorado wasn’t even mentioned in the national discussions about the U.S. Senate. Now, it is right in the middle of it.”
Because of congressional redistricting, the 3rd Congressional District, which currently is represented by GOP congresswoman Lauren Boebert, more heavily favors conservatives.
At the same time, the state’s other two GOP congressmen, Ken Buck of the 4th District and Doug Lamborn of the 5th, easily beat back far-right challengers who campaigned on extremist election fraud beliefs.
Wadhams added that while winning a majority in the Colorado House is less likely, the Colorado Senate is certainly in play, saying at least an 18-17 split in the 35-member chamber is possible.
Currently, Democrats control the 65-member House 41-24; their majority in the Senate is 20-15.
For the Restore the Balance group, the work to encourage voters to learn as much as they can about the candidates who stand before them, then choose the ones that best suit their views, will continue.
The group hasn’t been around long, starting in mid-February. Since then, it’s gained about 2,300 active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated members, all with the same intent, to work to advocate against extremism, and calling it out when they see it, regardless of political affiliation.
“I think we’ve created a landing place for independent and moderate voters that hadn’t existed before,” Sarmo said.
“There was a desire out there all along that we didn’t create to see greater moderation, but we gave people who maybe felt like they were alone, or that they had lost their party, or they were in such disagreement with the conversation that was taking place,” he added. “The specific actions we take (before the general election) are still being debated, but we will most definitely have some kind of concerted effort to inform voters and to point out extremism, and maybe even more aggressively than we did before the primary.”