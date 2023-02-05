In February 1892, Colorado Gov. John Routt faced a hostile crowd of miners and prospectors in Creede, Colo., people upset that the State Land Board claimed land on the valley floor and planned to sell it at auction. Miners believed they already had the right to that land.

Routt, then 67 years old, recalled that the miners began shouting “Lynch him! Lynch him!” But the governor stood his ground, telling the miners they could hang him if they wanted, but they would lose any ability to acquire the lands they sought. Hot tempers cooled down, and the state auction proceeded.

