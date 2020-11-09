Fewer homes continue to be on the market in Mesa County than last year, according to data from Bray Real Estate.
The October Bray Report shows that the month ended with 374 homes for sale — a 51% drop from October 2019, while yearly sales are down 1% from 2019.
October continues the theme of the market for 2020: Houses are being bought as quickly as they’re being listed.
“This tells us our low inventory numbers are more reflective of the velocity of sales in the market,” Broker Kevin Bray wrote in a release of the Bray report.
That means that homes are coming on the market at a slightly lower pace than they are coming off the market, resulting in an attrition over time of the inventory.
The median price for homes is at $285,000, the same price as it was in September. That figure added with the low inventory indicates that Mesa County is still in a seller’s market.
When speaking about the September report with The Daily Sentinel, Linda Romer Todd, a broker with Associated Brokers and Consultants Inc., said house buyers are mainly retirees and people moving here from out of town.
“The pandemic has really shown people that if they’re working from home, then they don’t need to live in big cities, they can live somewhere like Grand Junction with more outdoor activities in their backyard,” she said.
Local brokers expect this trend to continue for some time. They agreed that it’s not ideal to have such a tight market, yet it’s better than having too much of an excess of inventory.