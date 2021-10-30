Rain in the Grand Valley wasn’t common this October. But when the gray clouds did roll in, plenty of precipitation came with it.
The 10th month is wrapping up with the National Weather Service at the Grand Junction Regional Airport recording 1.41 inches of rain — well above the average of about 0.9 inches.
“A lot of the precipitation we get here comes from a handful of storms,” said Kris Sanders, a meteorologist with the weather service. “September and October are our wettest months so this isn’t unusual.”
The bulk of the rain came from storms that essentially bookended the month.
Through Oct. 14, Grand Junction recorded 0.42 inches of rain, over a quarter of which fell on Oct. 12 alone.
Then another storm system rolled into town earlier this week, and dumped 0.51 inches on Oct. 25 — about 0.07 inches away from tying the daily record, Sanders said. Other areas recorded 0.75 inches of rain and nearly a foot of snow fell on Grand Mesa, Sanders added.
The near-record rainfall in Grand Junction stemmed from near-record storms farther west.
“A plume of moisture came from an atmospheric river, a term we use for elongated stretch of moisture, on the west coast. That was a Class-5 atmospheric river, which is pretty rare,” Sanders said. “Imagine a big fire house being turned on and you put your finger in front of the nozzle to spray it everywhere — that’s what happened.”
Excluding an 80-degree day on Oct. 5 and a 77-degree day on Oct. 25 — both near records — the temperature was fairly tame through October. The first few days of the month were in the mid-70s to low 80s range, Sanders said.
The temperatures have been on a gradual decline, and Grand Valley residents can expect that to continue through the next week. Highs will likely remain in the low-60s and lows will be in the mid-30s through Nov. 4.
Rest assured your trick-or-treating should be comfortable, too. The forecast shows that Halloween’s high will be around 66 degrees with mild winds. There is a chance for showers, but likely after midnight.
For the upcoming week, Sanders lent his expert opinion. “Enjoy the fall weather!” he said.