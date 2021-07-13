The Grand Junction Police Department has identified Cpl. Taylor Schreiner as the officer who shot and killed a 75-year-old Texas man at the Advanced Medicine Pavilion at St. Mary’s Medical Center on June 25.
Schreiner, who has been with the department since 2014, is a field training officer and a driving instructor, according to a Police Department press release.
Schreiner is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
A separate investigation into whether the shooting was justified is being conducted by the 21st Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).
The shooting occurred June 25 when officers responded to a re- port of a person with a gun at the Advanced Medical Pavilion, according to police.
Witnesses reported that a male entered the building and pointed a gun at employees.
“Officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. The suspect was transported to the hospital via ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased,” the news release from the shooting said.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Reginal Hansen of League City, Texas.
Hansen was shot multiple times, according to the police.
No other injuries were reported from the incident.
The investigation by the response team is still being conducted, according to police.