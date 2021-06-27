The Grand Junction Police officers involved in a June 10 shooting have been identified.
The incident happened on June 10 when Marc Matteson was shot after he allegedly fled from police and was confronted in the Sportsman Warehouse parking lot off Highway 6&50.
The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is in charge of the investigation at this time.
The three GJPD officers who discharged their weapons were identified by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team as Detective Tim Janda, officer Matt Parks and officer Chris Wilson.
The suspect was wanted on a no-bond warrant for misdemeanor domestic violence and a protection order violation. Police said the suspect fought with officers before fleeing the scene, which started in the area of Rocket Park near Orchard Avenue and N. 26th Street.
Police located Matteson in the Sportsman Warehouse parking lot about four miles from where the initial incident occurred.
Two officers were injured in the fight, with one being taken to the hospital for treatment before being released.
After the man fled, he was later found in parking lot of Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2464 U.S. Highway 6& 50.
Marc Matteson, 44, was arrested on two counts of second-degree assault, three counts of menacing, one count of violation of bail bond conditions, two counts of resisting arrest and two counts of obstructing a peace officer.
Matteson was also arrested on unrelated domestic violence warrant.
Janda has been with the police department since 2005 and served as a field training officer and spent several years as a SWAT operator. He currently serves as an intelligence officer for our Special Investigations Unit, according the response team news release.
Parks has been with GJPD sine 2012. He serves as a School Resource Officer and is on the Special Investigations Unit during the summer months. He’s also a SWAT operator, firearms instructor, patrol tactics instructor and field training officer, the release said.
Wilson has been with the GJPDt since 2015 and is a field training officer, a patrol tactics instructor, a firearms instructor, and also serves as a member of our SWAT team. He is currently assigned as a patrol officer for our agency, the release said.
As is standard protocol with any officer involved shooting, these officers are currently on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.
All documents in this case have been sealed by the court.
ACCIDENT VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office completed its examination of the fatal accident at 12th Street and Belford Avenue around 9 p.m. June 25.
The victim has been identified as Christopher Fugate, 33, of Xenia, Ohio. The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death is accident, according to the coroner’s office.
The crash involved a sedan that slammed into a utility pole. A second person was involved in the accident and was taken to the hospital, according to the GJPD.
A seatbelt was not worn and toxicology is pending, the news release said.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office also identified Rex Jones, 63, of Clifton as the man who was in the vehicle found in the canal in the Clifton area on June 24.
The cause of death is drowning and the manner of death is accident, according to the coroner’s office. Toxicology is pending at this time.