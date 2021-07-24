Standing under blue skies on the Grand Mesa with hikers and bikers traversing the trail behind them, officials marked the completion of a decade-plus effort to create a 34-mile trail from the top of the Mesa to the town of Palisade.
The Palisade Plunge is officially open.
Representatives from federal and state land management agencies, local leaders and Great Outdoors Colorado all spoke to celebrate the accomplishment and congratulate everyone who worked together in partnership to get the trail built.
“To look around this group and see people who are representing so many different aspects of public lands and private lands ecosystems across this landscape and celebrating it in a way where people come together,” Bureau of Land Management State Director Jamie Connell said. “I know there had to have been challenges.”
The idea for the Plunge was first floated around 2010, Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) President Scott Winans said to the group of about 50 who gathered for the event Friday afternoon. However, the desire to connect the valley to the Mesa by trail dates back much further.
“The concept for the Plunge project goes back before any of us were here,” Winans said. “The Native peoples of this region connected the valley floor and the top of the Mesa in their generation. But the idea of a connection in our time really resonates.”
It took a few years to develop the idea and get the attention of state and national leaders. In 2015, then Gov. John Hickenlooper added the Plunge to his 16 in 2016 initiative and GOCO awarded a $90,000 planning grant.
From there, the project moved quickly with GOCO announcing construction grants and, in 2018, SingleTrack Trails was hired to build the Plunge. SingleTrack Trails Chief Encouragement Officer Greg Mazu said his team put literal blood, sweat and tears into constructing it.
“Each time I’ve been able to ride phase 1 and phase 2 over the last year as they’ve been working I kind of have one mantra as I do it,” Mazu said. “It’s kind of like holy —. One, I can’t believe they built that trail, two, I can’t believe they built that trail and three, I can’t believe they still work for the company.”
The actual construction was an arduous task taking the trail crews through harsh country and sometimes terrible weather. Mazu described crews rappelling down cliffs in high winds to build rock walls for the trail above a 200 foot cliff face. Despite the challenges, the trail construction was completed in just over three seasons.
“If we look back from basically 2016 to today, we’re talking about a six-year formal project that is the most complicated trail-based rec project that we have done in this region, period,” Winans said. “That is a light speed activity and it is only and fully due to the partnership that’s been described here.”
With the trail now done, local leaders are hopeful the trail will bring in new visitors to the area and drive economic activity in Palisade and the valley as a whole.
“The town of Palisade is proud to have been involved in this partnership and to be a part of this, especially because, let’s face it, our name is on this trail,” Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai said. “So we’re kind of invested in it emotionally and economically as well.”
Winans said through COPMOBA’s history, which began with the construction of the Kokopelli Trail connecting Loma to Moab, they have seen the economic benefits of trail construction.
“In that time COPMOBA really figured out early on that these are not only quality-of-life benefits that these trails bring to our communities — being able to walk out the back door, get on the trail, get your exercise, use that headspace to improve your life — but they’re economic drivers in our communities as well,” Winans said.
Every speaker credited the partnership between agencies for getting the trail to completion. It required federal agency approval, environmental assessments, cooperation from a local rancher, two municipalities and state grant money to complete. County Administrator Pete Baier said this project is just the latest major new amenity the area is seeing come online.
“It’s an exciting time to be in the Grand Valley,” Baier said. “We’re seeing lots of projects come to fruition in the Grand Valley like this. You look at what the city is doing along the riverside. You see what Parks and Wildlife has done at Cameo. On and on and on.”
While partnerships were key to getting this particular project finished, several speakers noted the important role COPMOBA played in promoting the idea and seeing it to fruition.
“This has been a passion project for me over the years, but most importantly it has been and is a signature accomplishment and reflection on COPMOBA the organization that has been around for 32 plus years as a nonprofit in western Colorado,” Winans said.