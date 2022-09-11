More than 100 acres of the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area are ablaze — and, for the time being, local fire managers are welcoming it.

A lightning strike in the area in late August sparked the Big Dominguez Fire, which was 117 acres in size as of Friday. After the fire was reported Aug. 31, fire managers with the Bureau of Land Management’s Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit (UCR) and local BLM leadership assessed the situation, concluding that nature had presented a golden opportunity on which they could capitalize.