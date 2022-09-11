The Big Dominguez Fire was sparked by a lightning strike on August 31 in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area. At that time fire managers decided to monitor the blaze inside of fighting it with the goal of eliminating potential fire fuels for the future.
The Big Dominguez Fire was sparked by a lightning strike on Aug. 31 in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area. Fire managers are monitoring the fire, allowing it to burn what could be fuel for fires in the future. The site of the fire can only be reached by an hourlong ATV ride into the conservation area, which is still open to the public, but those visiting the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area are being advised to stay aware of the wildfire and avoid any actively burning areas.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
More than 100 acres of the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area are ablaze — and, for the time being, local fire managers are welcoming it.
A lightning strike in the area in late August sparked the Big Dominguez Fire, which was 117 acres in size as of Friday. After the fire was reported Aug. 31, fire managers with the Bureau of Land Management’s Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit (UCR) and local BLM leadership assessed the situation, concluding that nature had presented a golden opportunity on which they could capitalize.
“We’re using this wildfire to accomplish resource objectives set beforehand,” said UCR Fire Management Specialist Ken Miller, who’s serving as the incident commander overseeing the fire. “It’s very similar to a prescribed fire we might have, so basically, what we’ve been trying to do is utilize this to restore ecological diversity, restore ecological health, lessen hazardous fuels which provides better control opportunities when we have worse weather conditions and possible higher fire danger.
“We can provide a safety zone for firefighters, a responsible control point, and we’re able to do this while providing for firefighter and public safety. It’s a really good opportunity to use what nature’s given us, being caused by a natural lightning strike.”
The area underwent fuel treatments about 70 years ago that left an abundance of logging slash that’s been waiting to serve as fuel for a wildfire.
The benefit of the Big Dominguez Fire is that it was started in ideal conditions for burning off that logging slash — as well as sage, pinyon and juniper — without the threats of deeply scarring the land or spreading out of control.
“In the month of August, we had about two inches of rain, so we have higher fuel moistures,” Miller said. “This fire is burning in such a way that moisture is so high that it’s not necessarily burning in the grass; it’s just burning the heavy fuel that’s been here for a very, very long time. Also, the oak brush, it’s burning some chunks of that, which enables us to have a more mosaic landscape, getting new sprouting, so it’ll be much better forage for big game.”
As he stood in a field surrounded by burning logs, UCR Fire Mitigation and Prevention Specialist Patrick Kieran exclaimed that, by this spring, the field would be lush and covered in fresh grass as a result of the Big Dominguez Fire removing dead fuel sources.
Grand Junction BLM Field Office Manager Greg Wolfgang explained how the decision to manage the fire instead of putting it out came to be.
“There’s a few steps to that process,” Wolfgang said. “A number of years ago, when we were working on the resource management plan for this area, we identified areas where it would be appropriate to have managed fires or resource benefit fires. When we do get (fires) starting, if they’re in areas where we’ll consider a resource benefit fire, we coordinate with the fuels program, we look at the values at risk, we look at the fuels’ condition to see if we have really extreme fire conditions and fire restrictions.”
August’s moisture and a relative lack of winds proved to be a perfect combination of circumstances, so Wolfgang and UCR fire managers collectively decided to monitor the Big Dominguez Fire. The decision could also prove to be cost-effective compared to a prescribed burn, in which each acre can cost anywhere from $100 to $700 in resource usage. However, it remains to be seen how cost-effective this route will be in the end, as Wolfgang wasn’t sure how much money — if any — the BLM and U.S. Forest Service would ultimately save.
Miller addressed anyone who might be concerned about such a large fire burning in the Grand Valley, assuring them that there are currently 16 fire managers with the BLM and U.S. Forest Services monitoring and managing the fire and that no structures or residential areas will be impacted, even if people can see some of the smoke from a distance.
Reaching the site of the fire requires an hourlong ATV drive into the heart of the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area from the beginning of Divide Road off Colorado State Highway 141. The conservation area remains open to the public, but they’re advised to be aware of the wildfire and avoid actively burning areas.
“We manage these in such a way that a lot of the decisions are made at a higher level, there’s a lot of modeling that goes into it, and there’s literally hundreds of years of fire experience for the people out here and the people that are working back in Grand Junction,” Miller said. “It’s just using the best available science, experience and what we’re seeing on the ground to make this as good an experience for everyone as possible and do the best we can for the ecological benefit of the resource that we’re assigned to take care of.”
BLM National Conservation Lands Specialist Dan Ben-Horin said that the plan is for the fire to continue to burn until what the agency calls a “season-ending event,” whether that’s a heavy rainstorm or the first snowfall of this autumn. He anticipates that such an event will take place in October.
He also said wildlife in the National Conservation Area are easily able to avoid the fire because the moisture in the grass and ground keep its spread slow.