There is nothing in any of the reports provided to county election officials that proves any irregularities in how elections are conducted, the county’s temporary election supervisor said.
Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, the county’s former clerk and recorder who was named election supervisor for the 2021 coordinated election along with former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, said in a release Tuesday that none of the reports issued by believers that the 2020 election was stolen prove anything of the kind.
Reiner’s comments come on the heels of numerous Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated clerks from around the state who have come together to call for those who continue to make that claim to provide actual evidence and stop assaulting election officials and the election process.
“There have been four reports published claiming they provide proof of voting fraud,” Reiner said in her statement. “Not a single incident of fraud or misconduct has been proven in these reports. The reports actually demonstrate how little the authors and contributors know about election law, systems and processes.”
While four reports have been issued, supporters of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who faces criminal charges on allegations of election tampering and official misconduct, only ever refer to three, which Peters has available for download on her campaign website for the GOP nomination for secretary of state.
Those three reports center on allegations that 29,000 election files were destroyed, that election equipment have software that allows for remote access, and that software was “imbedded” in voting machines to making them capable of manipulating data. None of that is true, Reiner says.
A fourth report, which election conspiracy theorists initially touted when it was released in October but now don’t reference, claimed that whole batches of ballots are missing, something election officials also say is inaccurate.
“During the conduct of the general (2020) election, our bipartisan teams of election judges balanced ballots cast with voter credit,” Reiner said. “They verified that the ballots tabulated also balanced with ballots cast. The election judges and officials confirmed that ballots tabulated on the air-gapped tabulation system matched in reported totals to the state.”
Reiner and other election officials say they remain in possession of all ballots and the envelops they came in, and have all the needed electronic voting records to re-create the results, despite repeated claims by conspiracy theorists to the contrary.
Those results showed that Trump won the county with more than 62% of the vote. That same general election also shows U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, both Republicans, won the county by almost exactly the same margins, with no one questioning those results.
During their regular weekly meeting, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners, all Republicans, once again repeated a call to those who believe the election was stolen to show proof of it.
“We have been asking about evidence of fraud, not speculation,” Commissioner Cody Davis said.
“The reports have been out, and at best they hint at potential vulnerabilities, open doors that people could walk through, speculation about people walking through those doors,” Davis added. “But as far as votes actually being flipped, yeah, they say they can be flipped, but did they get flipped?”
Regardless of those calls for actual evidence, it still hasn’t stopped election deniers from pushing their unsubstantiated beliefs, and in some cases, veiled threats.
As he has for several weeks, Grand Junction resident Mark Rybeck used scripture at the commissioners’ meeting to make his point:
“Just like Haman constructed a gallow against your people, the Jews, and it ended up being Haman hung on the gallows that he set for Mordecai,” Rybeck said. “The people in Denver, (Secretary of State Jena) Griswold and them who put up this gallow, let them hang on their own gallows.”
In response, Davis said this:
“Mark, I’m not trying to be sarcastic by any means, but I’m curious if you’ve ever read the New Testament,” Davis said to Rybeck. “You quote the Old Testament quite a bit. Maybe next week you could provide a little balance and quote a little bit of the New Testament.”
The New Testament discusses the teachings of Jesus Christ, while the Old Testament is the first half of the Bible that largely is based on the 24 books of the Hebrew Tanakh, which, among other things, talks about creation, the exodus and the Ten Commandments.