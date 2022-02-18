Officials from the State of Colorado, Colorado Department of Transportation and local governments are excited about the idea of a mobility hub in Grand Junction, if only they can find a funding source for the project.
“By pursuing a more mobile downtown Grand Junction, we’re making our community safer, bringing economic development and helping small businesses,” Gov. Jared Polis told an assembled group of community officials and business leaders from around the Western Slope Thursday.
Speaking at the Grand Junction Convention Center, Polis also said a mobility hub would help attract visitors to the area.
A mobility hub is a huge opportunity to help further community goals such as sustainability, affordable housing and quality of life, Polis said.
“It’s not just about transportation, it’s about a hub that fosters growth,” Polis said.
CDOT Rail and Transit Planner Peter Hadley said CDOT wants to create a series of mobility hubs along Interstate 70, which would help support Bustang, Amtrak, Greyhound and regional and local bus service.
The Grand Valley Transit transfer center is currently the stop for Greyhound and Bustang services, according to Regional Transportation Planning Office Director Dana Brosig, but that facility is inadequate for the number of people coming through the area.
CDOT and the city of Grand Junction have been exploring the possibility of a mobility hub in the triangle of land between Ute Avenue and Pitkin Avenue where the I-70 business loop splits into one-way streets for some time. The hub would connect transit organizations and serve as a jumping off point for visitors.
A number of locations were looked at as possible sites for a mobility hub, according to Brosig, with most respondents to a public survey preferring the downtown location.
CDOT had sought Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the federal government to fund the estimated $16 million mobility hub project, but the grant funds went elsewhere.
The mobility hub project is being discussed concurrently with phase 6 of CDOT’s I70 business loop project, which will address the roadway from Rood Avenue around the bend to 15th Street.
However, according to CDOT Program West Engineer Jason Smith, they are not currently being looked at as the same project.
CDOT Engineer Kaity Clark said the organization is in the preliminary design stages for phase 6, which will likely include three lanes of traffic each way with the possibility of a mobility lane, as well as traffic calming measures to reduce speeds in the area and “drastic” improvements to the sidewalk corridor.
The meeting participants broke up into groups to discuss what a mobility hub might look like, what amenities it could have and how it could impact connectivity and economic development.
Grand Junction Community Development Director Tamra Allen said the mobility hub could help build off recent investments the city has made in its downtown.
“A mobility hub can be pretty much anything you want it to be,” Regional Transportation Planning Office Planner Rachel Peterson said.
The next steps for the mobility hub are to identify funding sources to complete the planning process, Smith, the CDOT engineer, said. Smith said CDOT is going to try for a RAISE grant again.
All you have to do is walk around the block to see how a mobility hub might impact downtown Grand Junction, CDOT Director Shoshanna Lew said, because it’s a part of the city that’s going to grow.
Lew said CDOT wants the mobility hub to be “not just a bus stop, but a place that brings people together.”