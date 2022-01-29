Officials working on the Suplizio Field renovation project were handed some good news Thursday when they were informed the steel needed to replace beams damaged when a crane fell on them will not take too long to arrive.
Stadium improvement committee chair Bruce Hill said Friday officials are hoping to get the necessary steel back sometime in late February, a development he called “absolutely fabulous.”
The steel provider was able to fit in the pieces after it is finished manufacturing other pieces for the stadium renovation project, Hill said.
“I had a feeling they’d probably be able to get our stuff back there,” Hill said.
If that timetable holds, Hill said, Shaw Construction believes the project can still be completed in May before the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series starts.
“The replacement steel is currently being fabricated and several variables can affect the projected delivery date,” a city of Grand Junction press release stated.
The project at Suplizio Field was setback when a crane at the site fell on Jan. 19, damaging some of the steel structure that had been installed. The crane was removed a few days later on Jan. 23. An investigation into the accident was headed up and details have not yet been announced.
Hill said he is cautiously optimistic about the project finishing on time. Its previous expected substantial completion date was May 10.
“You always are concerned on any project there could be delays and especially in the grand scheme of things we live in today with things getting backordered, so at least we’ve got word it’ll be likely they can meet that timetable without a delay,” Hill said. “It’s exciting.”
Hill said the incident likely won’t affect the project’s budget by much because most of the damage will be covered by insurance.
Workers will be working overtime to get the work done by the start of JUCO, according to the release. There is a $500,000 contingency built into the $10.5 million project budget.
Work on other areas of the project is progressing well, the release stated.