The plan to create a Clifton Community Campus made some headway this week, and could see another major development next week.
On Tuesday, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved a $1.4 million contract for design and engineering services for the campus, which is to include a new community hall, an early childhood education center and a childhood training center, all with child day-care services.
Meanwhile, the Mesa County Libraries’ Board of Trustees will meet next Thursday to discuss, and possibly approve, an intergovernmental agreement with the county that would lead to building its proposed new Clifton Branch Library on the campus, a 27-acre hay field located next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School near the intersection of 32 and D 1/2 roads.
Initially, the district had been planning to locate its new Clifton branch on 5 acres it had purchased in 2017 on F Road near 32 Road, but started to entertain an offer from the county to move it to the planned new campus.
Michelle Boisvenue-Fox, director of Mesa County Libraries, said locating the branch on the campus instead would provide some benefits to the project, not the least of which is a savings in construction and maintenance costs.
“We expect to have some shared costs, which is what we’re trying to work out now in what that looks like,” she said. “We’re on our own timeline for construction, and the county is very supportive of that. The only thing that we’re going to be dependent on them is laying utility lines and things like that.”
The library district’s plans call for building a 20,000- square-foot facility complete with reading areas, classrooms, studios, multi-purpose rooms, computer centers, a children’s area and outdoor seating. Moving to the county complex provides a few other extras, such as more parking space, proximity to larger neighborhoods and a less busy traffic area.
The district’s existing Clifton 5,400 square-foot branch already is the second-most visited library in the district, behind its 35,000 square-foot main branch on Grand Avenue. The district also operates branches in Collbran, De Beque, Fruita, Orchard Mesa, Gateway and Palisade.
That’s partly why the district also plans to move its adult learning center from the main library to the new Clifton branch, Boisvenue-Fox said.
“It’s our GED, career, high school program for adult students in the county,” she said. “Right now, that program is run out of the Central Library, but the majority of the students that participate in that program are from the Clifton area. This will improve access for them.”
Total cost for the new library is estimated to be about $11.5 million, and is to be paid from grants, private donations, private foundations and the sale of the F Road property, which the district purchased for $225,000. The district is not seeking any tax increase to fund the project.
The district is hoping to break ground on construction by this summer.
In addition to the childcare education center, the new campus also could include park space, playground areas, gymnasium, a community hall, training rooms and space for child day care. Its total cost is not yet known, though early estimates put it at about $16 million.
The Clifton project is part of a larger effort to upgrade or build community centers in various communities around the county.