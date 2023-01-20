Quarry slide

Peter Baumann/Post Independent The aftermath of a major rock slide at the Rocky Mountain Industrials limestone quarry in Glenwood Springs on Thursday morning.

Federal land and mine safety officials are looking into the cause of a large rockslide that occurred within Rocky Mountain Industrials’ Mid-Continent limestone quarry north of Glenwood Springs on Wednesday.

“RMI did notify us, and we are aware of the rockfall that occurred there,” U.S. Bureau of Land Management Upper Colorado River District spokesman Eric Coulter said on Thursday.

