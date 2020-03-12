The NCAA’s decision to play March Madness men’s and women’s basketball games without fans in arenas has left some in Grand Junction wondering if coronavius will impact spring sporting events in Grand Junction.
The next few weeks will play a big role before any possible decisions are made regarding two large events in Grand Junction — the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series and the Colorado Special Olympics Summer Games.
National Junior College World Series Tournament Chairman in Jamie Hamilton said a decision on the JUCO baseball world series will be made by the National Junior College Athletic Association but he’s monitoring the situation.
The JUCO baseball tournament begins on Memorial Day weekend in late May in Grand Junction at Suplizio Field.
In a statement released Tuesday, the NJCAA said it will operate upcoming national championship events as scheduled.
“The National Office has provided direct communication to all championship hosts in regards to taking proper safety precautions throughout the tournaments. In the event that the situation progresses, the NJCAA will adjust accordingly,” the statement read.
Hamilton said the upcoming JUCO basketball tournament, being held in Hutchinson, Kansas, later this month, is still a go, and will serve as something of a “precursor” for the baseball tournament.
He added that he hopes to have a great event and experience for the fans later this spring but will keep a close eye on how things progress.
JUCO routinely draws thousands of fans to Suplizio Field for every game, which can be 18 or 19 games over seven or eight days.
For Special Olympics Colorado, a state basketball tournament in Denver was cancelled on Wednesday.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel State Basketball Tournament (and related health screenings) and suspended training through March 31,” the announcement read.
Special Olympics Colorado Marketing and Communication Manager Brittany Javor said they are monitoring the coronavirus spread closely but they are only evaluating events in March as of now.
“We’re still very much planning on having the Summer Games,” she said.
The Special Olympics Colorado events that have been canceled thus far have been ones geared around athletes, she added.
“We’re taking it one month at a time but we are monitoring it very closely and will definitely re-evaluate if things need to be revisited,” she said.
The state summer games are scheduled to be held at Stocker Stadium and Colorado Mesa University on June 7 through June 9.
More than 1,100 Special Olympics athletes (including their unified partners and coaches) from around the state were reportedly at the summer games in Grand Junction last year, along with more than 600 volunteers.