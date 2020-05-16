“As soon as it hit the U.S. I brought my staff together and said, ‘What’s our plan?’” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said.
The coronavirus has been in Mesa County for more than two months, with the first case having been reported in mid March, but it’s been on the minds of local officials for considerably longer than that.
“It was kind of funny, I asked what are the trigger points? And someone said ‘When it hits Colorado’ and I said the trigger points are way before that,” Kuhr added.
Since COVID-19 first arrived in the United States, the novel coronavirus has shut down communities and rewritten social norms. The Daily Sentinel spoke with city leaders to get a better sense of how they saw and reacted to the pandemic.
By mid-February City Manager Greg Caton said he had gathered city staff to plan for the the virus.
“I recognized in the latter part of February that we needed to start to activate our planning for this pandemic to come to Grand Junction,” Caton said. “I said to myself and I actually articulated it to staff at the time that we were still planning and it was a potential. It was not for sure that it was coming to our community, but I said two things are going to happen: one we’re going to be prepared if it does come to our community or two this is a good exercise.”
In early March, before businesses began to close and residents were told to stay home, Kuhr was on an extended business trip and said he was feeling nervous traveling.
“I had a layover in Chicago O’Hare and I was really nervous,” Kuhr said. “There was a guy actually that was coughing a few seats over. I was going to see my dad who was 82 in the middle of this trip. I started thinking about the incubation period and all that. So, I was nervous.”
When the virus hit in mid-March, Kuhr said his staff investigated nearly 60 potential contacts stemming just from that first positive test.
“We were just watching and waiting and then we got our first case,” Kuhr said. “We jumped all over that thing. That case had quite a few contacts associated with it, but we were on that thing so quick. It felt really good.”
As that was happening, students from both District 51 and Colorado Mesa University were heading out for spring break.
“The fear was, oh my gosh when these kids go away for spring break and then they come back, pandemonium is going to ensue because they’re not going to be limited in what they do and they’re going to go to all these places and do all these things,” CMU President Tim Foster recalled.
For District 51, the next step was preparing for online learning, Superintendent Diana Sirko said.
“We have such a strong department of instruction who work together to really put together sample lessons, put together guidelines, step by step instructions,” Sirko said. “Plus we have very strong teachers who were able to shift to high gear and certainly put together strong lessons for themselves, but to help their colleagues who may not have had as much experience.”
The eventual stay-at-home order made it clearer that students may not be coming back to school.
“I have to say it was that same kind of, whoa how long will we be doing this?” Sirko said. “You kind of think maybe we’re just talking a month here. It became pretty apparent, I think it was by early April that the state would close schools through the end of the year.”
As the reality of the length of the closures set in in early April CMU also faced tragedy. CMU student Cody Lyster died in a Denver-area hospital on April 7 from complications due to the coronavirus.
“That was the worst. Whenever you lose a student it is,” Foster said. “I was talking to the parents when he was hospitalized and how he was doing and I think they were very optimistic and then it took a really sudden turn, which is every parent’s nightmare. To lose a child is just heartbreaking.”
Over the last few months, Mesa County has maintained some of the lowest COVID-19 rates in Colorado, even as the virus continues to impact nearly every aspect of life. People are testing the waters of normalcy again and Caton says the initial phase of this emergency is passing, but there is a long road ahead.
“Now we’re out of that (emergent) phase and moving into the next phase and really the long haul,” Caton said. “We’re still in relief mode. We’ll soon be working in recovery mode.”