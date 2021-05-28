Two Colorado men separated by age but with a shared love of the outdoors, especially elk hunting, have been officially identified as the victims of a May 13 underground explosion that took their lives while they were working for a Grand Junction drilling company at a dam in Oklahoma.
Hayden Tucker, 22, of Grand Junction and Philip E. Hughes, Jr., 48, of South Fork died in the incident. A death notice in The Daily Sentinel previously reported that Tucker, a driller’s assistant, had died May 13 in Oklahoma, with his subsequent obituary calling his death a work-related accident.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Oklahoma released the names of both accident victims to The Daily Sentinel this week.
The two were working for DA Smith Drilling Co., a Grand Junction specialty-drilling company, when the explosion occurred some 80 feet down an inspection shaft at the Robert S. Kerr Dam east of Tulsa. An official with the Grand River Dam Authority, the state agency that built the dam, which creates 12,000-acre Lake Hudson, has said he believes the two were at the bottom of the shaft when the blast occurred. A third worker with DA Smith Drilling was higher up the shaft at the time and suffered minor injuries.
The dam authority has said preliminary investigative results show the explosion was caused by a pocket of naturally occurring gas not uncommon in geological formations. Hughes and Tucker reportedly were working to address the gas issue when the blast occurred.
The dam authority had contracted with Oklahoma State University’s Pickens’ School of Geology to study the dam’s internal base, which has suffered scouring from flooding. The authority said natural gas was detected during the work, and OSU subcontracted with DA Smith Drilling, which has expertise in core drilling, to assess the concrete integrity and bedrock contact at dams.
A spokesperson for the Occupational Safety and Health and Administration said this week that OSHA is investigating the incident but no information will be available from OSHA until it is complete.
DA Smith Drilling has declined to comment.
A representative of Tucker’s family said Thursday the family has decided for now not to comment to the press.
His obituary shows Tucker is survived by numerous relatives, including his parents, Kevin and Crystal, and brother and sister, Riley and Kate, all local residents. It says he grew up in Grand Junction and Fruita, played football at Fruita Monument High School, and was happy to be outside, engaging in hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and other activities. He killed his first elk at the age of 12 and joined the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation as a volunteer and committee member as soon as he turned 18, “following in his dad’s footsteps to continue their mission of preservation and conservation,” the obituary says.
An obituary for Hughes at the website of Rogers Family Mortuary in Alamosa says that he “was very involved in the Elk Foundation and loved hunting and fishing as well as riding his Harley. One of his greatest passions in life was drilling; he loved his job and the places it would take him.”
Hughes had six children and stepchildren. FOX23 News in Tulsa this week quoted Hughes’ daughter, Victoria Hughes, as saying that her family hasn’t been given many answers as the investigation into what happened continues, and she wants people to know her father took his job very seriously and wasn’t careless.
“My dad has a lot of experience in this field and he knew every safety precaution,” Hughes said. “It was an accident; accidents happen. We just never expected this at all.”