042321-highlinelakeexpansion01-ml
Buy Now

SENTINEL PHOTO

A man fishes from his boat at Highline Lake State Park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife purchased a 178-acre piece of land next to the park to expand recreational activities.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Highline Lake State Park will soon be 178 acres larger and much, much darker.

Alan Martinez, Highline’s park manager, discussed a recent land acquisition of 178 acres on the park’s west side last week, explaining the effort to increase both capacity and amenities.