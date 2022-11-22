Highline Lake State Park will soon be 178 acres larger and much, much darker.
Alan Martinez, Highline’s park manager, discussed a recent land acquisition of 178 acres on the park’s west side last week, explaining the effort to increase both capacity and amenities.
“Hopefully, if everything goes as planned, we may be breaking ground next November,” Martinez said. “The purpose of the purchase was to increase the capacity of visitors. With the additional property, it gives us the ability to almost double our capacity. Some of what we’ll be doing will be adding space to park as well as a potential campsite.”
Martinez also discussed, to a crowd largely made up of members of the Grand Valley Audubon Society, the ample opportunity for birding.
“The park is a great location for birding,” Martinez said. “We have well over 200 different bird species at the park. The ability for people to view the birds here is easy. You can view great locations from your car, so that is good.”
According to Martinez, some of the best bird viewpoints can be observed from a person’s car, making it far more accessible to a larger volume of people, including those with disabilities.
Highline also has a raptor monitoring group, which has been active for the past nine years. Martinez said the purpose of the group is to help locate raptor nests in the park so that officials can take proper conservation measures.
On the 178-acre parcel of land, Martinez said the group has located two raptor nests and are monitoring the location.
“The idea is that our raptor monitoring group will identify where any birds and their nesting sites are so we don’t cause any issue during construction,” Martinez said.
Another focal point Monday was the new emphasis on reducing light pollution at the park.
“We’ve always known we’ve had a number of bats at the park. In 2021, our resource stewardship program conducted an acoustic bat survey at Highline which gave us the ability to hear what type of bats are in the park,” Martinez said. “We were shocked when 18 of the 19 bat species known to Colorado were recorded at Highline.”
Artificial lighting tends to have a negative impact on bats. While some lights attract insects, a common food source for smaller bats, most bats are more vulnerable to predators when there is a high density of light pollution, according to the Australasian Bat Society.
“We knew with this large number of bats we would need to work on being dark sky certified,” Martinez said.
“We don’t have a major issue with artificial lighting, but we got a grant from Colorado Parks Foundation to convert what lights we do have at our property to be dark sky certified.
“If you’re ever out at Highline at night, the sky is amazing out here,” Martinez said. “There’s a lot of exciting things happening over here.”