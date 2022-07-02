Although there are no current fire restrictions in Mesa County, area residents are being asked to be careful with fire during the July 4 weekend.
“We wish everyone a happy and safe Independence Day. As you enjoy the holiday weekend, please be respectful of our ever-present fire danger. There is a concern for human-caused fires,” said Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell. “Thank you for doing your part in helping us prevent a potentially dangerous wildfire.”
According to the Sheriff’s Office, people should use caution when burning, be careful when discarding cigarette butts and never leave an open flame unattended.
“We appreciate seeing the public enjoy and celebrate the Fourth of July responsibly,” said Upper Colorado River Fire Management Officer Tommy Hayes.
“Our dedicated staff is busy this time of the year with natural fire starts and when the public recreates safely it significantly decreases human starts that can absorb resources,” Hayes said.
No fire restrictions are in place in the county because recent moisture has kept fuels from drying out, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Grand Junction received .19 inches of rain in June, according to the National Weather Service, which is less than half of its average of .41 inches.
However, according to NWS Meteorologist Kris Sanders, nearly all of that rain fell after June 18.
“A lot of it has been the second half of the month,” Sanders said. “The monsoon kicked in, so we’ve been getting the effects.”
There isn’t much chance of rain this weekend, though, Sanders said, with some storms possible but not likely today, and projected highs in the low and mid 90s.
“It’s kind of just your basic summer pattern,” Sanders said.
There also shouldn’t be moisture at night, so Fourth of July fireworks shouldn’t be affected, he said.
The city of Grand Junction is hosting a fireworks display for July 4 Monday at Lincoln Park stadium, beginning at 9:45 p.m.
“As we head into the busy holiday weekend remember, you still need to exercise caution and common sense when setting off LEGAL fireworks. Be mindful of your surroundings and respectful of others as you enjoy this holiday weekend,” said Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins.