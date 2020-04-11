Local public health leaders are encouraging everyone to wear cloth face masks, but caution that washing hands and maintaining social distance are still the best ways to keep yourself healthy during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Washing your hands and keeping 6 feet away are the two primary defenses we can have against the virus,” said Korrey Klein, chief executive officer of Canyons Hospital and Medical Center in Fruita. “Again, the mask has only been shown to help stop the spread of the virus if you, the person (wearing the mask), has the virus. The masks aren’t thick enough and cannot filter well enough to keep someone from receiving the virus.”
Colorado Canyons Hospital announced it donated cloth masks to Mesa County Health and Human Services, which will have child welfare case managers use them while visiting with clients.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said those workers will also be wearing KN95 masks as additional protection.
Kuhr said there is more evidence available every day showing that asymptomatic and presymptomatic people with COVID-19 are able to transmit the virus, which means people are spreading it without knowing.
In the interest of slowing the spread, Kuhr said everyone who is out shopping or in an area where they cannot maintain social distancing should be wearing a mask.
“We have these colorful masks, and they are becoming the fashion norm,” Kuhr said. “So if you want to be cool, like everybody else, then you should wear a mask.”
For those at home who are sewing their own, Klein said to use tightly woven fabrics in at least two layers to be the most effective.
“Hold the material that you are using up to the light,” Klein said. “The more light you can see through, the more particles can come through. So you really want something that blocks the light the best you can.”
Additional protective gear for the average person, such as gloves, is not recommended, Klein said. Studies show that people who wear gloves don’t wash their hands as often.
The best application for the use of gloves, Klein said, is by health care workers or food service workers who wear them briefly, then wash their hands afterward.
“The reality of gloves is when you touch something, it doesn’t matter if you have a bare hand or a gloved hand; if there is virus on that surface, it can be transferred to your fingers,” Klein said. “If you then touch something else, such as your face, you then transfer the virus to your face and it actually doesn’t matter if you are wearing gloves.”
Rather than donning additional protective gear — besides the mask — Klein said staying home, keeping your distance while out and washing your hands remain the best defense.
“When you are touching a shopping cart, when you are out and about in the community, the key really is to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer when you are done,” Klein said. “That is truly a better way to stop the spread of infection.”