Some oil and gas infrastructure has been damaged by the Pine Gulch Fire, but no significant damage has been reported, an industry representative says.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association industry organization, said the fire has overtaken some pads.
“There are some operators with facility damage,” she said.
But she said there “have been no major incidents or catastrophic issues as of yet.”
She said industry members of her association are diligent in keeping facilities clear of vegetation that can burn. State rules also apply when it comes to upkeep of facility sites.
Loren Wickstrom, a logistics section chief on the firefighting team who works as a liaison with oil and gas companies, said pads typically consist of two or three acres of gravel.
“There’s not a lot of stuff that can carry a fire on a well pad. … If the fire does get to it it’s just going to burn around it,” he said.
Companies also have been shutting in production at wells as a precautionary measure due to the fire. Depending on the well’s age and technology, it can be shut in remotely or require an onsite visit. Wickstrom said wellhead temperatures also can be remotely monitored in the case of some wells.
Wickstrom, also a BLM field office manager in North Dakota, said having oil and gas infrastructure in a fire perimeter adds a level of complexity to firefighting. But local energy companies have been helpful, and the Bureau of Land Management’s Grand Junction Field Office has provided good maps showing where wells and pipelines are, he said.
He said most wells have been shut down and pipelines bled down in the area.
He also has been in contact with other area BLM offices in case the fire should spread, and is working to get operators in to shut down wells as necessary well ahead of the fire reaching an area.
“We’ve got to stay ahead of it, for sure. Firefighter safety and public safety is paramount. That’s rough country out there,” he said.
Energy companies have been participating in daily fire cooperator meetings.
Miera said among companies with wells in the fire area are Chevron, Caerus Oil and Gas and Laramie Energy.
Summit Midstream and Enterprise Products have pipeline and related facilities in the area.
Miera said energy companies have been helping fire crews by identifying oil and gas leases roads and well pad sites that can be used for firefighter access and facilities, including helipads and areas for loading fire retardant.
Oil and gas roads are helping fire crews get to areas that otherwise would be hard to reach, she said, and companies are providing firefighters access to water ponds.