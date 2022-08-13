Under a legal settlement, the Bureau of Land Management has agreed not to issue any new oil and gas leases out of its Uncompahgre Field Office in Montrose pending a multi-year process to reconsider how much acreage should open to leasing under the plan in areas including the North Fork Valley.

The settlement is just the latest of several ways in which the agency is taking a fresh look at oil and gas leasing and development in western Colorado to address concerns including climate change and impacts on wildlife including big game and the imperiled Gunnison sage-grouse.