Under a legal settlement, the Bureau of Land Management has agreed not to issue any new oil and gas leases out of its Uncompahgre Field Office in Montrose pending a multi-year process to reconsider how much acreage should open to leasing under the plan in areas including the North Fork Valley.
The settlement is just the latest of several ways in which the agency is taking a fresh look at oil and gas leasing and development in western Colorado to address concerns including climate change and impacts on wildlife including big game and the imperiled Gunnison sage-grouse.
The new settlement finalized by conservation groups and the BLM resolves a 2020 lawsuit the groups filed to challenge the resource management plan the BLM had completed for the field office. The plan allocated close to 872,000 acres as open to leasing.
According to a news release from conservation groups, the settlement requires that the BLM analyze potential harms to the climate from fossil fuel extraction in the planning area and evaluate at least one alternative that reduces oil and gas leasing.
The revision process is expected to take two years, and the settlement indicates it won’t begin until after the BLM releases draft plans relating to Gunnison sage-grouse and big game.
Until the Uncompahgre plan is revised, the agreement prevents the BLM from issuing any federal oil and gas leases in the planning area, regardless of surface ownership or management, except for recovering methane from existing or abandoned coal mines, and in documented cases of draining of federal oil and gas from adjacent leases.
The BLM administers leasing of federal minerals, which underlie not just BLM lands but other federal lands and lands under private or state ownership. In the case of the Uncompahgre planning office, it manages a total of more than 2 million acres of subsurface acreage. The U.S. Forest Service decides, however, what forest lands are open to leasing, and that isn’t up for reconsideration as part of the settlement.
Taylor McKinnon, with the Center for Biological Diversity, said conservationists will be pushing the BLM to analyze a no-leasing alternative. He said a judge recently ruled the BLM must consider a no-lease alternative in the case of two resource management plans in the Powder River Basin.
“We’ll be pushing on that here,” he said. “Any further expansion of fossil fuel leasing is flatly incompatible with avoiding 1.5 C (degrees Celsius) of warming, so we’ll be pushing on that,” he said.
Much of the battle over oil and gas leasing and development within the field office has centered on the North Fork Valley.
Natasha Léger, executive director of Citizens for a Healthy Community, based in the North Fork Valley, said in the conservation groups’ news release, “We have seen some of the most extreme warming in the country, and our rare and irreplaceable ecosystem is under increasing climate and ecological stress. This moratorium on leasing has been hard fought and would not have been possible without the unwavering persistence of citizen and environmental groups holding government officials accountable.”
SG Interests is one of the energy developers that is operating in the North Fork Valley.
“It appears to me that (the settlement) is not going to affect us much because we’re focused on our existing leases, but it also looks like it’s just legitimizing the BLM’s position of not holding lease sales,” said SG official Robbie Guinn.
The BLM has offered limited acreage for leasing under the Biden administration.
The agency didn’t comment by late afternoon Friday on the settlement.
The BLM also is conducting supplemental reviews in connection with resource management plans adopted in 2015 for the BLM’s Colorado River Valley and Grand Junction field offices following court challenges, and a ruling in the the case of the Colorado River Valley Field Office plan. The judge found that the BLM didn’t consider a reasonable range of alternatives that would reduce the area allocated for possible oil and gas leasing, or adequately analyze potential downstream greenhouse gas emissions from the use by consumers of oil and gas produced under the plan.
A preliminary, potential alternative the BLM is looking at considering for the two field offices would allow for no oil and gas leasing in areas with no-known, low or moderate oil and gas potential. The alternative would mean just 237,600 acres under the Grand Junction Field Office plan would be open to future leasing, versus nearly a million acres under the 2015 plan. In the Colorado River Valley Field Office plan, acres available for leasing would fall from 617,700 under the 2015 plan to 143,000.
BLM spokesman Steven Hall said leasing by those two field offices also is on hold pending completion of supplemental planning process.
Consistent with a settlement agreement in a suit brought by the state, the BLM has begun reconsidering how it manages land in western Colorado and eastern Utah to better protect the federally threatened Gunnison sage-grouse, including as it pertains to oil and gas development. Also as called for under the settlement, the BLM is revisiting its management plans in Colorado as they pertain to oil and gas development in an effort to try to better protect migration corridors and other habitat for big game.
A former state Department of Natural Resources official, Doug Vilsack, is due to begin work as the BLM’s Colorado state director this coming week.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said by email about the Uncompahgre plan settlement, “Center for Biological Diversity will not be happy until we leave all our resources in the ground, have no jobs, no heat and the lights are off.
“In the real world, the hard working women and men in Colorado’s natural gas and oil industry are providing energy cleaner, safer and better than anywhere else. I’m sure that these activist groups are happy to settle with this administration with more favorable terms that lead to more financial burdens for disproportionately impacted communities, people of color and rural parts of the state.”