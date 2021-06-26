The Oil Springs Fire south of Rangely was continuing to show more moderate behavior as of mid-day Friday, thanks to more favorable weather conditions, but officials expect it to eventually become increasingly active as warmer and drier conditions return.
Colorado Highway 139 over Douglas Pass remained closed Friday and the closure was expected to last at least through the night, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Dana Harris, a spokeswoman for the Great Basin Team 3 that is managing the fire response, said Friday afternoon that it was too soon to say if the highway might reopen this morning, as the decision would depend on what fire crews reported back later in the day in terms of what work they got done Friday in the area of the highway.
The fire was reported to be at 12,707 acres in size as of mid-day Friday, only a marginal increase from the day before. It is now 5% contained, which Harris said reflects work done completely containing a spot fire that had broken out east of the main fire.
About 210 personnel were fighting the fire as of Friday. It started June 18 due to lightning, and has kept Highway 139, connecting the Rangely area to Mesa County, closed for days because of concerns for public and firefighter safety.
Storms that brought cloud cover, cooler temperatures and even light rain to the fire over the past few days have aided in the firefighting effort, but officials said on the InciWeb incident information website that a change in weather and behavior is expected in coming days.
“Active fire spread with running, torching, and spotting will again occur,” the report on the website says.
Fire responders have struggled to get all the firefighting crews they need due to competition for resources with teams fighting fires burning around the West, but Harris said two more 20-person crews are expected to arrive.
“We’re pretty excited that we got more crews. Just more firefighters to help build that containment line will definitely help, especially now that we got a little break with the weather. We’re hoping they can get in there and put in more containment and keep it from growing much more; that’s our plan,” Harris said.
Meanwhile, the Wild Cow Fire south of Baxter Pass remained at 553 acres as of Friday afternoon, according to an update the firefighting team posted to InciWeb. Fifty-four firefighters are on that fire, which began Monday with lightning as the suspected cause.
Eric Coulter, a local spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management, said Friday that fire is winding down without much fire activity happening.